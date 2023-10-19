RUBY Schleicher will play her first AFLW game of the season, named in Collingwood's side to take on Geelong on Sunday afternoon.
Paxy Paxman will return for Narrm after two weeks out with concussion, with Maddi Gay, Lauren Pearce and Gab Colvin also named for the Demons after missing last week with injuries.
Kiara Bowers has overcome the knee injury that has seen her out of the Walyalup side since round five, while Dockers forward Ebony Antonio will miss through injury.
The Western Bulldogs have avoided having to name any train-on players, with every fit primary-listed player named in its side to take on Sydney on Saturday afternoon. All three emergencies are train-on players.
The Swans have swung the axe, dropping three players in addition to the injured Ally Morphett, with Brooke Lochland, Julie O’Sullivan, Paris McCarthy and Ruby Sargent-Wilson making their way into the team.
Richmond will receive a boost at either end of the field, with forward Caitlin Greiser and defender Beth Lynch returning from injury for Friday night's clash in Cairns against Hawthorn.
The Hawks have recalled Laura Elliott, with Lou Stephenson making way.
Greater Western Sydney's Fleur Davies and Teagan Germech have been added to the Giants' side for Saturday's clash against Carlton, with Alyce Parker (ankle) and Bec Beeson (suspension) to miss.
The Blues will be without veteran Jess Dal Pos and ruck Jess Good through injury, while Madeline Hendrie and Ciara Fitzgerald have been dropped. Speedster Keeley Skepper returns, alongside Brooke Vickers, Imogen Milford and Paige Trudgeon.
Gold Coast has recalled Ashanti Bush for her second match of the year, alongside Wallis Randell to replace to injured Meara Girvan and omitted Cara McCrossan.
Alex Ballard has been dropped by Yartapuulti for its clash against the Suns, with Olivia Levicki coming into the side.
Brooke Tonon and Taylah Levy have been recalled by Adelaide to cover the absences of Najwa Allen (suspension) and Abbie Ballard (knee).
Brisbane and North Melbourne have both named unchanged line-ups for their respective clashes against the Crows and Demons.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
Hawthorn v Richmond at Cazalys Stadium, 6.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: L.Elliott
Out: L.Stephenson (omitted)
Milestone: Greta Bodey (50 games)
RICHMOND
In: B.Lynch, C.Greiser
Out: M.Macdonald (omitted), L.Caruso (omitted)
Milestone: Katie Brennan (50 games)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
Western Bulldogs v Sydney at the Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: I.Pritchard, G.Lagioia, R.Cranston, H.Woodley
Out: K.McLeod (concussion), K.Coyne (knee), A.Edmonds (finger), D.Carruthers (concussion)
SYDNEY
In: J.O'Sullivan, R.Sargent-Wilson, B.Lochland, P.McCarthy
Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), A.Whelan (omitted), J.Anthony (omitted), A.Morphett (knee)
Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 2.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Milestone: Orla O'Dwyer (50 games)
ADELAIDE
In: B.Tonon, T.Levy
Out: N.Allen (suspension), A.Ballard (knee)
Debut: Taylah Levy
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: F.Davies, T.Germech
Out: A.Parker (syndesmosis), R.Beeson (suspension)
CARLTON
In: P.Trudgeon, B.Vickers, I.Milford, K.Skepper
Out: M.Hendrie (omitted), C.Fitzgerald (omitted), J.Good (injured), J.Dal Pos (injured)
Yartapuulti v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT
YARTAPUULTI
In: O.Levicki
Out: A.Ballard (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: W.Randell, A.Bush
Out: M.Girvan (injured), C.McCrossan (omitted)
Narrm v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
NARRM
In: L.Pearce, P.Paxman, G.Colvin, M.Gay
Out: R.Watt (omitted), M.Fitzsimon (omitted), C.Wilson (omitted), S.Lampard (injured)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22
Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Livingstone, R.Schleicher, I.Evans, T.Brown, C.Blair
Out: A.Brazill (hamstring), A.Porter (syndesmosis)
Milestone: Jordyn Allen (50 games)
GEELONG
In: M.Bragg, R.Garing, B.Plummer
Out: Nil
Milestone: Julia Crockett-Grills (50 games), Meg McDonald (50 club games)
Walyalup v St Kilda at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: K.Bowers, S.Gibbs, M.Tuhakaraina, S.Wielstra, R.Roux
Out: J.Cregg (knee), E.Antonio (injured)
Milestone: Laura Pugh (50 games)
ST KILDA
In: N.Plane, D.Jolliffe, C.Matthews, M.Boyd
Out: N.Exon (managed)
Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 5.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: A.Van Loon, J.Doonan, J.Wuetschner, L.Cutting
Out: D.Bannister (knee)
WEST COAST
In: M.Western, A.Bushby, M.Webb
Out: Nil