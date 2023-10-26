Ebony Antonio warms up ahead of the round three match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Ovalon September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE stalwart Ebony Antonio's season is over after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the Posterior Cruciate Ligament.

Antonio has battled knee soreness throughout the season, largely due to the PCL injury she sustained last year, and missed the Dockers' round eight clash against St Kilda, but the 31-year-old will now miss the final two games of the season after opting for surgery. 

Meanwhile, young Greater Western Sydney forward Brodee Mowbray will also miss the remainder of the season with scans confirming a season-ending ACL injury.

In good news for Adelaide, vide-captain Sarah Allan could be available for the first time all season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah Allan

Hamstring

Test

Najwa Allen

Suspension

Finals wk 1

Abbie Ballard

ACL

Season

Yvonne Bonner

Knee

Test
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jade Pregelj

ACL

Season

Ella Smith

Groin

2 weeks
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Leg

Season

Kerryn Peterson

Managed

TBC
Updated: October 27, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Barnett

Ankle

2-3 weeks

Ash Brazill

Hamstring

2-3 weeks

Lauren Butler

Hamstring

3-4 weeks

Selena Karlson

Shoulder

TBC

Alana Porter

Syndesmosis

3-5 weeks
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Daria Bannister

ACL

Season

Alana Barba

Ankle

4-5 weeks

Brooke Brown

Calf

Test
Steph Cain

Concussion

2 weeks

Georgia Gee

Calf

2 weeks

Jacqui Vogt

Calf

Test

Lily-Rose Williamson

Ankle

Test
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ebony Antonio

Knee

Season

Joanne Cregg

Knee

1 week

Amy Mulholland

Shoulder

Test

Nikki Nield

Shoulder

1 week

Tara Stribley

Calf

Season

Sarah Verrier

Shin

Test
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Erin Hoare

Quad

Test

Annabel Johnson

Knee

3-5 weeks

Anna-Rose Kennedy

Foot

2-4 weeks
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season

Meara Girvan

Shoulder

Test

Lucy Single

Suspension

Round 10
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Annise Bradfield

Foot

Season

Annalyse Lister

Calf

Season

Brodee Mowbray

ACL

Season

Alyce Parker

Syndesmosis

Season
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Catherine Brown

ACL

Season

Casey Dumont

Ankle

TBC
Updated: October 25, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Gabby Colvin

Achilles

Test

Tayla Harris

Hamstring

Test

Sarah Lampard

Wrist

2-4 weeks

Aimee Mackin

 Ankle

1 week
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicole Bresnehan

Syndesmosis

2 weeks

Cassidy Mailer

Thigh

Test
Kim Rennie

Thumb

Test
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

Finger

Season

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season
Updated: October 23, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Hosking

Syndesmosis

2-3 weeks

Meagan Kiely

Foot

4 weeks

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Ellie McKenzie

Ankle

2-4 weeks

Lilly Pearce

Concussion

TBC

Charley Ryan

Glandular fever

Season
Updated: October 25, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Bec Ott

Achilles

Season

Steph Chiocci

ACL

Season

Hannah Stuart

Knee

Season
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Beesley

Knee

TBC

Jennifer Higgins

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Hand

Season

Kate Reynolds

Foot

TBC

Paige Sheppard

Concussion

1 week
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sasha Goranova

ACL

Season

Sarah Lakay

Back

Season

Beth Schilling

Knee

TBC

Jess Sedunary

Back

TBC

Zoe Wakfer

Finger

Test
Updated: October 24, 2023

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Elle Bennetts

ACL

Season

Deanna Berry

Leg

Season

Eleanor Brown

Personal

Indefinite

Dom Carruthers

Concussion

Test

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Alice Edmonds

Finger

Test

Maggie Gorham

Covid

TBC

Katie Lynch

Achilles

Season

Bree McFarlane

Illness

Test

Kirsten McLeod

Concussion

TBC

Celine Moody

Shoulder

Season
Updated: October 25, 2023