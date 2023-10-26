Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine

Ebony Antonio warms up ahead of the round three match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Ovalon September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE stalwart Ebony Antonio's season is over after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the Posterior Cruciate Ligament.

Antonio has battled knee soreness throughout the season, largely due to the PCL injury she sustained last year, and missed the Dockers' round eight clash against St Kilda, but the 31-year-old will now miss the final two games of the season after opting for surgery.

Meanwhile, young Greater Western Sydney forward Brodee Mowbray will also miss the remainder of the season with scans confirming a season-ending ACL injury.

In good news for Adelaide, vide-captain Sarah Allan could be available for the first time all season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring Test Najwa Allen Suspension Finals wk 1 Abbie Ballard ACL Season Yvonne Bonner Knee Test Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ella Smith Groin 2 weeks Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Leg Season Kerryn Peterson Managed TBC Updated: October 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 2-3 weeks Ash Brazill Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lauren Butler Hamstring 3-4 weeks Selena Karlson Shoulder TBC Alana Porter Syndesmosis 3-5 weeks Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister ACL Season Alana Barba Ankle 4-5 weeks Brooke Brown Calf Test Steph Cain Concussion 2 weeks Georgia Gee Calf 2 weeks Jacqui Vogt Calf Test Lily-Rose Williamson Ankle Test Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ebony Antonio Knee Season Joanne Cregg Knee 1 week Amy Mulholland Shoulder Test Nikki Nield Shoulder 1 week Tara Stribley Calf Season Sarah Verrier Shin Test Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Erin Hoare Quad Test Annabel Johnson Knee 3-5 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 2-4 weeks Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Meara Girvan Shoulder Test Lucy Single Suspension Round 10 Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot Season Annalyse Lister Calf Season Brodee Mowbray ACL Season Alyce Parker Syndesmosis Season Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Catherine Brown ACL Season Casey Dumont Ankle TBC Updated: October 25, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby Colvin Achilles Test Tayla Harris Hamstring Test Sarah Lampard Wrist 2-4 weeks Aimee Mackin Ankle 1 week Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Syndesmosis 2 weeks Cassidy Mailer Thigh Test Kim Rennie Thumb Test Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson Finger Season Indy Tahau ACL Season Updated: October 23, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Hosking Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Meagan Kiely Foot 4 weeks Shelby Knoll ACL Season Ellie McKenzie Ankle 2-4 weeks Lilly Pearce Concussion TBC Charley Ryan Glandular fever Season Updated: October 25, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bec Ott Achilles Season Steph Chiocci ACL Season Hannah Stuart Knee Season Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Ally Morphett Hand Season Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Paige Sheppard Concussion 1 week Updated: October 24, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sasha Goranova ACL Season Sarah Lakay Back Season Beth Schilling Knee TBC Jess Sedunary Back TBC Zoe Wakfer Finger Test Updated: October 24, 2023