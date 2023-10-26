FREMANTLE stalwart Ebony Antonio's season is over after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the Posterior Cruciate Ligament.
Antonio has battled knee soreness throughout the season, largely due to the PCL injury she sustained last year, and missed the Dockers' round eight clash against St Kilda, but the 31-year-old will now miss the final two games of the season after opting for surgery.
Meanwhile, young Greater Western Sydney forward Brodee Mowbray will also miss the remainder of the season with scans confirming a season-ending ACL injury.
In good news for Adelaide, vide-captain Sarah Allan could be available for the first time all season after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah Allan
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Najwa Allen
|
Suspension
|
Finals wk 1
|
Abbie Ballard
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Yvonne Bonner
|
Knee
|
Test
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ella Smith
|
Groin
|
2 weeks
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Leg
|
Season
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Managed
|
TBC
|Updated: October 27, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Ankle
|
2-3 weeks
|
Ash Brazill
|
Hamstring
|
2-3 weeks
|
Lauren Butler
|
Hamstring
|
3-4 weeks
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shoulder
|
TBC
|
Alana Porter
|
Syndesmosis
|
3-5 weeks
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Daria Bannister
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Barba
|
Ankle
|
4-5 weeks
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
Test
|Steph Cain
|
Concussion
|
2 weeks
|
Georgia Gee
|
Calf
|
2 weeks
|
Jacqui Vogt
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Lily-Rose Williamson
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ebony Antonio
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Joanne Cregg
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Amy Mulholland
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Nikki Nield
|
Shoulder
|
1 week
|
Tara Stribley
|
Calf
|
Season
|
Sarah Verrier
|
Shin
|
Test
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Erin Hoare
|
Quad
|
Test
|
Annabel Johnson
|
Knee
|
3-5 weeks
|
Anna-Rose Kennedy
|
Foot
|
2-4 weeks
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Meara Girvan
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Lucy Single
|
Suspension
|
Round 10
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Annalyse Lister
|
Calf
|
Season
|
Brodee Mowbray
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alyce Parker
|
Syndesmosis
|
Season
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Catherine Brown
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Casey Dumont
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: October 25, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Gabby Colvin
|
Achilles
|
Test
|
Tayla Harris
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Sarah Lampard
|
Wrist
|
2-4 weeks
|
Aimee Mackin
|Ankle
|
1 week
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicole Bresnehan
|
Syndesmosis
|
2 weeks
|
Cassidy Mailer
|
Thigh
|
Test
|Kim Rennie
|
Thumb
|
Test
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
Finger
|
Season
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 23, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Hosking
|
Syndesmosis
|
2-3 weeks
|
Meagan Kiely
|
Foot
|
4 weeks
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Ankle
|
2-4 weeks
|
Lilly Pearce
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Charley Ryan
|
Glandular fever
|
Season
|Updated: October 25, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bec Ott
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Beesley
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Jennifer Higgins
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Hand
|
Season
|
Kate Reynolds
|
Foot
|
TBC
|
Paige Sheppard
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sasha Goranova
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sarah Lakay
|
Back
|
Season
|
Beth Schilling
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Jess Sedunary
|
Back
|
TBC
|
Zoe Wakfer
|
Finger
|
Test
|Updated: October 24, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elle Bennetts
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Deanna Berry
|
Leg
|
Season
|
Eleanor Brown
|
Personal
|
Indefinite
|
Dom Carruthers
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alice Edmonds
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Maggie Gorham
|
Covid
|
TBC
|
Katie Lynch
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Bree McFarlane
|
Illness
|
Test
|
Kirsten McLeod
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Celine Moody
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|Updated: October 25, 2023