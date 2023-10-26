NAT EDWARDS holds a three-point lead over second-placed Riley Beveridge in the afl.com.au tipping stakes, but could this be the week it all starts to come tumbling down?

With just two rounds to go, our tipsters are starting to make some big moves.

Our tipsters all agree the Saints are no hope against Brisbane

Sarah Olle has tipped the Dockers to knock off reigning premier Melbourne, while Lucy Watkin has backed in North Melbourne to defeat the formidable Crows.

Gemma Bastiani is also one out tipping the Power to defeat Hawthorn, as is Nathan Schmook with the Tigers over Geelong.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Gold Coast - 18 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Gold Coast - 16 points
Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 53

SARAH BLACK

Gold Coast – 17 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 52

MICHAEL WHITING

Gold Coast - 17 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 52

GEMMA BASTIANI

Gold Coast - 15 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 51

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Gold Coast – 12 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Richmond
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 50

SARAH OLLE

Gold Coast - 17 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 48

NINA MORRISON

Greater Western Sydney - three points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 48

LUCY WATKIN

Gold Coast - 12 points 
Melbourne 
Brisbane 
Essendon 
West Coast 
Geelong 
Sydney 
North Melbourne
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 47

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Greater Western Sydney - 15 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 43

TOTALS

Gold Coast 8-2 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 9-1 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-10 Brisbane
Essendon 10-0 Carlton
West Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 1-9 Geelong
Sydney 2-8 Collingwood
Adelaide 9-1 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 9-1 Port Adelaide