With just two rounds remaining, our tipsters have made some big calls

NAT EDWARDS holds a three-point lead over second-placed Riley Beveridge in the afl.com.au tipping stakes, but could this be the week it all starts to come tumbling down?

With just two rounds to go, our tipsters are starting to make some big moves.

Our tipsters all agree the Saints are no hope against Brisbane, and similarly no one has give

Sarah Olle has tipped the Dockers to knock off reigning premier Melbourne, while Lucy Watkin has backed in North Melbourne to defeat the formidable Crows.

Gemma Bastiani is also one out tipping the Power to defeat Hawthorn, as is Nathan Schmook with the Tigers over Geelong.

Check out all of our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Gold Coast - 18 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Gold Coast - 16 points

Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 53

SARAH BLACK

Gold Coast – 17 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 52

MICHAEL WHITING

Gold Coast - 17 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 52

GEMMA BASTIANI

Gold Coast - 15 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 51

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Gold Coast – 12 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Richmond

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 50

SARAH OLLE

Gold Coast - 17 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Sydney

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 48

NINA MORRISON

Greater Western Sydney - three points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 48

LUCY WATKIN

Gold Coast - 12 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

West Coast

Geelong

Sydney

North Melbourne

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 47

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Greater Western Sydney - 15 points

Melbourne

Brisbane

Essendon

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 43

TOTALS

Gold Coast 8-2 Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne 9-1 Fremantle

St Kilda 0-10 Brisbane

Essendon 10-0 Carlton

West Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 1-9 Geelong

Sydney 2-8 Collingwood

Adelaide 9-1 North Melbourne

Hawthorn 9-1 Port Adelaide