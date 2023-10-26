NAT EDWARDS holds a three-point lead over second-placed Riley Beveridge in the afl.com.au tipping stakes, but could this be the week it all starts to come tumbling down?
With just two rounds to go, our tipsters are starting to make some big moves.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023
Our tipsters all agree the Saints are no hope against Brisbane, and similarly no one has give
Sarah Olle has tipped the Dockers to knock off reigning premier Melbourne, while Lucy Watkin has backed in North Melbourne to defeat the formidable Crows.
Gemma Bastiani is also one out tipping the Power to defeat Hawthorn, as is Nathan Schmook with the Tigers over Geelong.
Check out all of our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Gold Coast - 18 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 56
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Gold Coast - 16 points
Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 53
SARAH BLACK
Gold Coast – 17 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 52
MICHAEL WHITING
Gold Coast - 17 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 52
GEMMA BASTIANI
Gold Coast - 15 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 51
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Gold Coast – 12 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Richmond
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 50
SARAH OLLE
Gold Coast - 17 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Sydney
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 48
NINA MORRISON
Greater Western Sydney - three points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 48
LUCY WATKIN
Gold Coast - 12 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
West Coast
Geelong
Sydney
North Melbourne
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 47
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Greater Western Sydney - 15 points
Melbourne
Brisbane
Essendon
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 43
TOTALS
Gold Coast 8-2 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 9-1 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-10 Brisbane
Essendon 10-0 Carlton
West Coast 8-2 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 1-9 Geelong
Sydney 2-8 Collingwood
Adelaide 9-1 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 9-1 Port Adelaide