FREMANTLE will be without in-form forward Aine Tighe for its Saturday afternoon clash against reigning premier Melbourne, with the Irishwoman to miss through knee soreness.
The Western Bulldogs will be boosted by the return of ruck Alice Edmonds who returns after a finger injury in time for the winless Dogs’ clash against West Coast. Debutante Dom Carbone and Dom Carruthers also join Edmonds in the team with Jorga Borg omitted and Maggie Gorham to miss through illness.
Brisbane’s Cathy Svarc will miss Saturday’s clash against St Kilda through illness, but Bella Smith has earned her first senior call-up, with the Lions handing the 20-year-old a debut. Mikayla Pauga also comes into the team, with Charlie Wendland dropped.
Gold Coast has swung the axe, dropping Clara Fitzpatrick and Alana Gee ahead of its must-win Friday night clash against Greater Western Sydney, with Tahlia Meyer, Ella Maurer and Meara Girvan coming into the side while in-form tagger Lucy Single will miss through suspension.
For the Giants, Bec Beeson returns while Brodee Mowbray will miss after tearing her ACL.
Carlton will receive a boost with ruck Jess Good and midfielder Marianna Anthony returning from injury, although the Blues will lose captain Kerryn Peterson to injury while Daisy Walker has been omitted.
Jess Wuetschner is back into Essendon’s side alongside Jacqui Vogt and Brooke Brown, with Joanne Doonan and Renee Tierney dropped. Co-captain Steph Cain will also miss after sustaining a concussion last week.
The Eagles will be without Beth Schilling and Jess Sedunary through injury, while Aimee Schmidt has been dropped. Zoe Wakfer and Emily Elkington come into the team while Mackenzie Webb will make her debut.
Geelong has dropped three for its Saturday night clash against Richmond, with Gabbi Featherston, Melissa Bragg and Liv Fuller making way for Georgie Rankin, Erin Hoare and Renee Garing. The Tigers are unchanged.
The Demons have also named an unchanged line-up, with Tayla Harris and Gab Colvin not yet fit to play.
The Saints have dropped Rosie Dillon and Darcy Guttridge in favour of Nat Exon and Maddy Boyd.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 6.45pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: E.Maurer, M.Girvan, T.Meyer
Out: L.Single (suspension), C.Fitzpatrick (omitted), A.Gee (omitted)
Milestone: Ali Drennan (50 games)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: R.Beeson
Out: B.Mowbray (suspension)
Milestone: Pepa Randall (50 games)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
Melbourne v Fremantle at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Milestone: Shelley Heath (50 games)
FREMANTLE
In: S.Wielstra, A.Mulholland
Out: A.Tighe (knee soreness), M.Tuhakaraina (omitted)
St Kilda v Brisbane at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: N.Exon, M.Boyd
Out: R.Dillon (omitted), D.Guttridge (omitted)
BRISBANE
In: M.Pauga, B.Smith
Out: C.Svarc (illness), C.Wendland (omitted)
Debut: Bella Smith
Milestone: Ally Anderson (75 games)
Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: B.Brown, J.Wuetschner, J.Vogt
Out: S.Cain (concussion), J.Doonan (omitted), R.Tierney (omitted)
Milestone: Sophie Alexander (50 games)
CARLTON
In: J.Good, M.Anthony
Out: K.Peterson (Injured), D.Walker (omitted)
West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: Z.Wakfer, M.Webb, E.Elkington
Out: J.Sedunary (back), A.Schmidt (omitted), B.Schilling (knee)
Debut: Mackenzie Webb
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: D.Carbone, A.Edmonds, D.Carruthers
Out: E.Snell (Injured), J.Borg (omitted), M.Gorham (illness)
Debut: Dom Carbone
Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: Nil
Out: Nil
GEELONG
In: G.Rankin, E.Hoare, R.Garing
Out: G.Featherston (omitted), M.Bragg (omitted), O.Fuller (omitted)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29
Sydney v Collingwood at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: A.Whelan, A.Newman, S.Ford, E.Vale
Out: P.Sheppard (concussion)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Taylor, J.Lin, T.Brown, C.Blair
Out: L.Butler (hamstring)
Milestone: Steve Symonds (50 games as coach)
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
In: S.Allan, D.Varnhagen, L.Whiteley
Out: Nil
Milestone: Ebony Marinoff (75 games)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: E.Gavalas, L.Burke, L.McGrath
Out: Nil
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: B.Deed, T.Luke, L.Stephenson
Out: Nil
Milestone: Emily Bates (75 games)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: H.Ewings, L.Johnson, Li.Cockatoo-Motlap
Out: Nil