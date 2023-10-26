The teams are in for round nine's Friday and Saturday matches, as well as squads for Sunday

Cathy Svarc, Aine Tighe, Alice Edmonds. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be without in-form forward Aine Tighe for its Saturday afternoon clash against reigning premier Melbourne, with the Irishwoman to miss through knee soreness.

The Western Bulldogs will be boosted by the return of ruck Alice Edmonds who returns after a finger injury in time for the winless Dogs’ clash against West Coast. Debutante Dom Carbone and Dom Carruthers also join Edmonds in the team with Jorga Borg omitted and Maggie Gorham to miss through illness.

Brisbane’s Cathy Svarc will miss Saturday’s clash against St Kilda through illness, but Bella Smith has earned her first senior call-up, with the Lions handing the 20-year-old a debut. Mikayla Pauga also comes into the team, with Charlie Wendland dropped.

Gold Coast has swung the axe, dropping Clara Fitzpatrick and Alana Gee ahead of its must-win Friday night clash against Greater Western Sydney, with Tahlia Meyer, Ella Maurer and Meara Girvan coming into the side while in-form tagger Lucy Single will miss through suspension.

For the Giants, Bec Beeson returns while Brodee Mowbray will miss after tearing her ACL.

Carlton will receive a boost with ruck Jess Good and midfielder Marianna Anthony returning from injury, although the Blues will lose captain Kerryn Peterson to injury while Daisy Walker has been omitted.

Jess Wuetschner is back into Essendon’s side alongside Jacqui Vogt and Brooke Brown, with Joanne Doonan and Renee Tierney dropped. Co-captain Steph Cain will also miss after sustaining a concussion last week.

The Eagles will be without Beth Schilling and Jess Sedunary through injury, while Aimee Schmidt has been dropped. Zoe Wakfer and Emily Elkington come into the team while Mackenzie Webb will make her debut.

Geelong has dropped three for its Saturday night clash against Richmond, with Gabbi Featherston, Melissa Bragg and Liv Fuller making way for Georgie Rankin, Erin Hoare and Renee Garing. The Tigers are unchanged.

The Demons have also named an unchanged line-up, with Tayla Harris and Gab Colvin not yet fit to play.

The Saints have dropped Rosie Dillon and Darcy Guttridge in favour of Nat Exon and Maddy Boyd.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 6.45pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Maurer, M.Girvan, T.Meyer

Out: L.Single (suspension), C.Fitzpatrick (omitted), A.Gee (omitted)

Milestone: Ali Drennan (50 games)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Beeson

Out: B.Mowbray (suspension)

Milestone: Pepa Randall (50 games)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Melbourne v Fremantle at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Milestone: Shelley Heath (50 games)

FREMANTLE

In: S.Wielstra, A.Mulholland

Out: A.Tighe (knee soreness), M.Tuhakaraina (omitted)

St Kilda v Brisbane at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: N.Exon, M.Boyd

Out: R.Dillon (omitted), D.Guttridge (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: M.Pauga, B.Smith

Out: C.Svarc (illness), C.Wendland (omitted)

Debut: Bella Smith

Milestone: Ally Anderson (75 games)

Essendon v Carlton at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: B.Brown, J.Wuetschner, J.Vogt

Out: S.Cain (concussion), J.Doonan (omitted), R.Tierney (omitted)

Milestone: Sophie Alexander (50 games)

CARLTON

In: J.Good, M.Anthony

Out: K.Peterson (Injured), D.Walker (omitted)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: Z.Wakfer, M.Webb, E.Elkington

Out: J.Sedunary (back), A.Schmidt (omitted), B.Schilling (knee)

Debut: Mackenzie Webb

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: D.Carbone, A.Edmonds, D.Carruthers

Out: E.Snell (Injured), J.Borg (omitted), M.Gorham (illness)

Debut: Dom Carbone

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: Nil

GEELONG

In: G.Rankin, E.Hoare, R.Garing

Out: G.Featherston (omitted), M.Bragg (omitted), O.Fuller (omitted)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Sydney v Collingwood at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: A.Whelan, A.Newman, S.Ford, E.Vale

Out: P.Sheppard (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Taylor, J.Lin, T.Brown, C.Blair

Out: L.Butler (hamstring)

Milestone: Steve Symonds (50 games as coach)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: S.Allan, D.Varnhagen, L.Whiteley

Out: Nil

Milestone: Ebony Marinoff (75 games)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Gavalas, L.Burke, L.McGrath

Out: Nil

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: B.Deed, T.Luke, L.Stephenson

Out: Nil

Milestone: Emily Bates (75 games)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: H.Ewings, L.Johnson, Li.Cockatoo-Motlap

Out: Nil