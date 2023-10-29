Greta Bodey kicks four of Hawthorn's six goals to help her side down Port Adelaide

Bridie Hipwell and Greta Bodey celebrate a goal for Hawthorn against Port Adelaide in R9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AN ELECTRIFYING four-goal haul from Greta Bodey has propelled Hawthorn to a nail-biting victory over Port Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium on Sunday.

In a momentum-swinging, frantic affair in Frankston, the Hawks simply took their chances late to claim the 6.4 (40) to 5.2 (32) win.

Bodey ultimately proved the difference, with the forward classy and composed in booting the only two goals of the final term to see the Hawks fly home.

The win ensured a memorable celebration for Emily Bates, who joined Ally Anderson and Ebony Marinoff this round in becoming the first players to reach 75 AFLW games.

Bates put in a typically industrious performance with 12 tackles, 18 disposals and a special goal, supported in the engine room by Tilly Lucas-Rodd (21 disposals, including seven in the last quarter) and young gun Jasmine Fleming.

Ruck Lucy Wales was everywhere and though she lost the hit-out count to rival Matilda Scholz, she played like another onballer with a remarkable 17 contested possessions.

It set the tone for a strong stoppage performance from the Hawks, a key metric after last week's fadeout against Richmond.

In that loss, they were minus-22 in clearances, but turned it around on Sunday with a 35-28 count, proving pivotal in the final result.

The Power will head back to Adelaide after another shattering finish. They squandered a late lead against Gold Coast last week and had to settle for a draw.

Port on Sunday looked the better team at three-quarter time, but didn't have the weapons when it mattered.

Land of the giants

Both teams' rucks were everywhere, racking up disposals at will to effectively play as fourth midfielders for their sides. Wales was monumental for the Hawks, dominating not only contested possession but also proving damaging with high disposal efficiency. Scholz, meanwhile, dazzled for the Power in an entertaining ruck duel, getting the better of Wales in the hit-out count.

Bates' special moment

Superstar Emily Bates marked her milestone match with a blazing chase-down tackle in the forward 50 midway through the second term, following it up with an important set-shot conversion to put the Hawks back in front, her first goal for her new club. If the League best-and-fairest winner's value to her side wasn't already obvious, it was crystal clear on Sunday with teammates charging in from all corners of the ground to congratulate her. The scene was reminiscent of a young player kicking their first career goal.

Bodey's double-blow

Following Bates' memorable moment, Bodey blew the game wide open with a pair of majors in quick succession late in the second term, building a buffer for her side. Her second goal was a particular highlight, crumbing from a marking contest before kicking truly from the pocket just two seconds before the halftime siren.

Up next

The Hawks head down the highway to take on Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in a tough challenge for their young group, considering the Cats will be desperate to cement a finals berth. The Power conclude their season with a home game against the Giants. All eyes will be on veteran Erin Phillips, with the much-celebrated South Australian to decide on whether to draw the curtain on an illustrious career.

HAWTHORN 1.0 4.2 4.3 6.4 (40)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 2.1 5.1 5.2 (32)

GOALS

HAWTHORN: Bodey 4, Bates, Hipwell

PORT ADELAIDE: Houghton 2, Ewings, Pope, Saint

BEST

HAWTHORN: Bodey, Wales, Bates, Baskaran, Lucas-Rodd

PORT ADELAIDE: Scholz, Houghton, Dowrick, Syme

INJURIES

HAWTHORN: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,771 at Kinetic Stadium