A late goal from Niamh Kelly got Adelaide over the line against North Melbourne

Adelaide players celebrate a win during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE battle for second place on the ladder, the Adelaide Crows got the chocolates at Norwood Oval with a three-point win over the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, 6.5 (41) to 5.8 (38).

The Kangaroos got out to a bounding start, suffocating the usually-attacking Crows early, halting almost any effort made to get the ball inside 50.

Ellie Gavalas kicked the first goal of the match - and her first of the season - and that kick-started the Roos’ attack, with goals to follow from Jasmine Garner and Tahlia Randall.

Eloise Jones was the only goal scorer for the Crows in the first quarter, and Ebony Marinoff, in her 75th game, had 11 disposals by quarter time.

Learn More 05:26

In the second quarter, the Crows chipped away at the Kangaroos’ walls and pulled the margin back to just seven points by half time.

The Kangaroos dominated the inside 50s in the first half with nearly double what the Crows had.

The Crows came out with renewed energy in the third quarter and punted the ball inside 50 early, but could not capitalise and the Kangaroos took control.

CROWS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Caitlin Gould put her hand up for another Goal of the Year nomination, shrugging tackles from Eliza Shannon and Erika O’Shea before snapping the goal from the pocket to give her side the lead.

But the Kangaroos wrenched the lead back three minutes later after their attacks turned defenders and turned over the ball in the forward 50, with Garner kicking truly for her second of the day.

Mia King was on track for one of her best matches to date, getting amongst the action and pushing the ball forward for the Roos, and Ash Riddell was as consistent and influential as usual.

The last quarter was frantic from start to finish, but it was the Crows who had a slightly steadier ship.

Learn More 00:46

The home side trailed by just one point after a chain of strong marks from Eloise Jones then Danielle Ponter finished with a goal to the latter after a 50m penalty.

Kate Shierlaw flew for a contested mark but as she came down she collided with teammate Lulu Pullar, and both players had to leave the field with the blood rule in crucial minutes.

The Kangaroos did all they could to turn the game to their favour but the ball just could not get through the big sticks and they continued to trail.

With 90 seconds to go, Taylah Levy handballed to speedster Niamh Kelly, who was able to run on and slot it through.

The crowd held its breath as the Kangaroos sent the ball forward, but desperate defending by the Crows and game-saving clearance by Marinoff saw the home side victorious by three points.

Learn More 02:53

Up next

With one round left of the season before finals, North Melbourne heads to VU Whitten Oval to battle the Western Bulldogs at 1.05pm local time, while Adelaide travels to Perth to face West Coast Eagles on Saturday at 2.05pm local time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Roos grind their way to true-blue opener Ellie Gavalas nails her first after Isabella Eddey and Tahlia Randall attack the footy with intent

00:38 Jones jets away to cap off swift Crows play Eloise Jones breaks away and finishes with class after a scintillating Adelaide attack

00:38 Shierlaw's sharp driller continues Roos' run Kate Shierlaw finds a pocket of space and finishes superbly to extend North Melbourne's lead

00:30 Prowse earns rare major after Rennie's high hit Zoe Prowse receives late high contact from Kim Rennie in the marking contest and she makes her pay with a perfect conversion

00:46 Gould dances and charges to stunning finish Caitlin Gould receives a clever tap from Danielle Ponter and evades two tackles to kick a magnificent major

02:53 Last two mins: Late drama as Crows hold off Roos A late goal from Niamh Kelly was followed by some desperate Adelaide defence as the Crows hold on to record a vital win over North Melbourne

06:47 AFLW full post-match, R9: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round nine's match against Nth Melbourne

05:26 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

07:58 AFLW full post-match, R9: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round nine's match against Adelaide

ADELAIDE 1.2 3.2 4.4 6.5 (41)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 4.3 5.4 5.8 (38)

GOALS

Adelaide: Gould 2, Prowse, Ponter, Kelly, Jones

North Melbourne: Garner 2, Shierlaw, Randall, Gavalas

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Kelly, Biddell, J. Allan,

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, King, Bruton, Randall

INJURIES

Adelaide: TBC

North Melbourne: TBC

Reports: TBC

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval