Brisbane's Charlie Mullins and Hawthorn's Lucy Wales are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round nine

HAWTHORN ruck Lucy Wales and Brisbane forward Charlie Mullins have been nominated for the AFLW Rising Star award for their performances during round nine.

Mullins, playing on her 19th birthday, picked up 11 disposals, seven tackles and kicked a goal in Brisbane's loss to St Kilda on Saturday.

A product of Brisbane's Academy, Mullins was picked up by the Lions with pick No.70 in the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft.

Wales picked up 20 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and 14 hitouts in Hawthorn's win over Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Wales was picked up by the Hawks with pick No.22 in the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft after a series of strong performances for Casey in the VFLW.

It's Wales' second nomination, with the 20-year-old previously nominated in round seven, season seven. It's the fourth nomination between Lucy and her twin sister Steph, who plays for Essendon.