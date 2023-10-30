The Match Review findings for round nine's games are in

Serene Watson warms up ahead of the match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Fremantle Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA defender Serene Watson and Carlton's Dayna Finn have both been slapped with bans for rough conduct, while two other players have been issued with fines following round nine.

Watson has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the third quarter incident involving Brisbane's Natalie Grider that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match suspension.

If Watson accepts the ban, she will miss the Saints' crucial final-round clash against Carlton that could decide their top eight fate.

Finn has also been issued with a one-game ban following a first quarter incident involving Essendon's Maddison Prespakis, which was also graded as careless, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

Finn is set to miss the Blues' must-win clash against St Kilda.

Meanwhile, two other players have been slapped with fines - Gold Coast's Wallis Randell (attempting to trip) and Greater Western Sydney's Caitlin Miller (tripping).

Both can accept a $100 fine, with an early plea.