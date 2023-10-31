Serene Watson warms up ahead of the match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Fremantle Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will be without defender Serene Watson for the crunch final-round clash against Carlton after failing to overturn her ban at the Tribunal.

Watson was charged with rough conduct over a tackle on Brisbane's Natalie Grider, with the Match Review Officer grading it as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-match suspension.

Serene Watson has received a one-match suspension for this incident involving Natalie Grider.



Full Match Review findings: https://t.co/ifN0mceR6r pic.twitter.com/eb681jSUBG — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 30, 2023

The Saints sit in ninth place on the ladder, just percentage outside the top eight, with Sunday afternoon's match against the Blues to potentially decide their finals fate.

"It's disappointing to miss out on the game this week, but I understand the importance we as a competition must place on protecting player welfare, and I respect the decision of the Tribunal," Watson said after the hearing.

St Kilda's Executive General Manager of AFLW Tessie McManus said: "While we're disappointed to not have Serene's sanction overturned, we respect the decision of the Tribunal and accept its findings. Serene is an important and respected member of our side, but we have full confidence that we have the personnel to cover her absence this weekend."

Meanwhile, Carlton's Dayna Finn has accepted a one-game ban following a first-quarter incident involving Essendon's Maddy Prespakis, which was also graded as careless, medium impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

Finn will now miss the Blues' must-win clash against St Kilda.