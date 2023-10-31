With just one round left of the home and away season, the race for the leading goalkicker award is heating up

Eden Zanker and Kate Hore. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE RACE for the AFLW leading goalkicker looks likely to be run between teammates, with Melbourne's Eden Zanker and Kate Hore in pole position.

Key forward Zanker currently sits in first position with 20 goals (already a record high for a home-and-away season), with her skipper Hore one shy in second position.

The Demons face Brisbane on Saturday night.

Zanker kicked 14.3 last season and Hore booted 17.12, with both figures inclusive of finals.

Adelaide spearhead Caitlin Gould has hit a rich vein of form of late, is sitting third with 16 goals, and will face lowly West Coast this weekend.

Six players are in equal-fourth position: Danielle Ponter (Adelaide, plays West Coast), Dakota Davidson (Brisbane, plays Melbourne), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne, play sWestern Bulldogs), Chloe Scheer (Geelong, plays Hawthorn) and opposing forwards Bonnie Toogood (Essendon) and Jamie Stanton (Gold Coast).

Hore is the current all-time leading goalkicker, and also the leading score involvement player this year, ahead of midfielder Anne Hatchard, Chloe Molloy, and two more midfielders in Jasmine Garner and Liv Purcell.

Previous AFLW leading goalkickers

2017 – Darcy Vescio (14 goals from seven games)

2018 – Brooke Lochland (12 from eight)

2019 – Stevie-Lee Thompson (13 from nine)

2020 – Caitlin Greiser (10 from six)

2021 – Darcy Vescio (16 from nine)

2022 S6 – Ash Saint (19 from 10)

2022 S7 – Jesse Wardlaw (19 from nine)

All-time AFLW leading goalkicker

72 goals – Kate Hore (65 games)

62 – Darcy Vescio (67)

61 – Katie Brennan (51) and Danielle Ponter (54)

60 – Tayla Harris (66)

59 – Jasmine Garner (71)

57 – Gemma Houghton (59)

55 – Cora Staunton (50, retired), Jesse Wardlaw (58)

53 – Ash Saint (48)