In the spirit of Pride Round, which celebrates everybody being free to be themselves, the AFL is supporting three queer-owned businesses which embody the round's vision of inclusivity and diversity

A general view of the 2023 AFLW Pride Round footballs. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFLW's Pride Round runs this week (Nov 3-5) and celebrates the diversity and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ communities in footy, as well as acknowledging their contribution to the strength and growing success of the competition.

Extending beyond footy's boundaries, Pride Round stands for something bigger - which is why the AFLW is proud to share the stories of three queer-owned businesses whose activity embodies and facilitates the round's vision of creating a safe space for all.

Mabu Mabu

'Mabu mabu' is a saying in the Torres Strait which effectively means 'help yourself'. The team at Mabu Mabu wants people to be using, eating and celebrating Indigenous ingredients every day.

It's all about inclusivity and respect, with everyone welcome at the table. Nornie Bero, Torres Strait chef and owner of Mabu Mabu, wanted to create a safe space for her community to come and work.

Mabu Mabu's Big Esso restaurant is located on the Yarra River at Federation Square (Victoria). Click here for more info.

Pony Club Gym

Located on High St, Preston (Victoria), Pony Club Gym believes that anyone should have access to fitness and learning, regardless of their body shape, size, gender, age, sexuality, race, ability and or identity. Click here for more info.

Queer Move

Servicing all of Melbourne, Queer Move is a removalist service that you can be certain won’t hold prejudice when they come to work for you.

The owners wanted to create a service where everyone felt comfortable, regardless of how they identify. They welcome all clients who are supportive of LGBTQIA+ community. Click here for more info.