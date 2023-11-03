The Lions watched highlights of their Grand Final loss to Melbourne ahead of facing the Demons in round 10

Brisbane players look dejected after their loss to Melbourne in the AFLW Grand Final on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has revisited last year's heartbreaking Grand Final loss to Melbourne in the build-up to Saturday night's rematch, with coach Craig Starcevich saying the result still burns.

The players sat through a short video on Friday morning with highlights of the four-point loss at Brighton Homes Arena.

Starcevich said it was important to recognise the history between the clubs before running out on Saturday night – again at the scene of last year's heartbreak.

"When you have history in big games, that's even more pronounced that you need to address it, have a look at it and help it drive you," Starcevich said.

"It's something that's been burnt into their psyche for a while. That was a bitter one to swallow.

"They've been waiting 10, 11 months now to have another crack."

Starcevich, who will coach his 75th game, and Melbourne counterpart Mick Stinear are the only coaches still with their current teams from the inaugural AFLW season.

In recent years, the Demons have had a knack of toppling the Lions, winning four of the past five contests – all by four points or less.

Aside from the ultimate triumph at the end of last season, Melbourne was also responsible for bundling Brisbane out in the season six preliminary final, also by four points.

Craig Starcevich talks to his players during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions are desperate for victory with a top-four spot on the line, while the Dees are chasing a minor premiership and inside running to host a possible Grand Final.

"We've played lots of close games against Melbourne over the last few years, and they always seem to come out on the good side of it, and that burns a bit," Starcevich said.

Brisbane has been bolstered by the return of the Svarc sisters, Cathy and Ruby, along with damaging winger Sophie Conway.

Tayla Harris is back from injury to face her original club, with Starcevich hinting that youngster Poppy Boltz or Irishwoman Jen Dunne could spend some time on her with their extra height.