The teams are in for round 10's Friday and Saturday matches, as well as squads for Sunday

Chelsea Randall, Tayla Harris and Kirsten McLeod. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will receive a boost for its Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, with spearhead Tayla Harris set to return for her first game since round six, while the Lions will regain winger Sophie Conway as well as sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc.

Adelaide has rested five players, including captain Chelsea Randall, for its clash against lowly West Coast.

Learn More 22:15

After two weeks out with concussion, Kirsten McLeod will return for the Western Bulldogs for their match against North Melbourne.

19-year-old Charlotte Blair has been named to make her debut for Collingwood in its Sunday game against Richmond, replacing the injured Ruby Schleicher.

ROUND 10 Full teams here

North Melbourne’s Nicole Bresnehan has also recovered from an ankle injury in time for the final game of the home and away season, with Lulu Pullar set to miss as she recovers from a head wound sustained last round.

Aine Tighe returns for Fremantle's clash against Sydney on Sunday, while Brooke Smith will debut for the Crows.

Learn More 32:29

Georgia Gee will play her first game since round six after recovering from a calf injury.

Georgia Garnett is back in Greater Western Sydney's line-up after being a late withdrawal last week.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Gold Coast v Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6.45pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Smith, L.Single, G.Biedenweg-Webster

Out: - E.Barwick (Injured), C.Rowbottom (Injured), A.Bush (Personal Reason)

ESSENDON

In: G. Gee

Out: A.Van Loon

Milestone: Sophie Van De Heuvel (50 games)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: - E.Snell, K.McLeod

Out: - G.Lagioia (Injured), D.Carbone (Omitted)

Milestone: Bailey Hunt (50 games)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: - N.Bresnehan

Out: - L.Pullar (Injured)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: - O.Levicki

Out: - J.Simmons (Injured)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: - G.Garnett, M.Brazendale

Out: - H.Zreika (Personal Reason), I.McLeay (Omitted)

Milestone: Rebecca Beeson (50 games), Jasmine Grierson (50 games)

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

No changes

HAWTHORN

In: - T.Luke

Out: - S.Locke (Omitted)

West Coast v Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: - A.Schmidt

Out: - K.Bartlett (Omitted)

Milestone: Kellie Gibson (50 games)

ADELAIDE

In: - B.Smith, D.Varnhagen, Y.Bonner, B.Tonon, K.Kustermann, L.Whiteley

Out: - Z.Prowse (Illness), C.Randall (Managed), K.Mueller (Managed), A.Hatchard (Managed), S.Thompson (Managed), J.Waterhouse (Managed)

Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: - S.Conway, C.Svarc, R.Svarc

Out: - M.Pauga (Omitted), A.McKee (Omitted), B.Smith (Omitted)

Milestone: Craig Starcevich (75 games as coach)

MELBOURNE

In: - T.Harris, J.Ivey, R.Watt

Out: - C.Wilson (Omitted), G.Campbell (Omitted), G.Gall (Omitted)

Milestone: Libby Birch (75 games)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: - M.Hendrie, T.Ortlepp, C.Wrigley, D.Walker, A.Lee

Out: - P.Trudgeon (Injured), D.Finn (Suspension)

ST KILDA

In: - N.Plane, D.Guttridge, R.Dillon, C.Matthews

Out: - S.Watson (Suspension)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: - A.Brazill, C.Blair, T.Brown, I.Evans

Out: - R.Schleicher (Injured)

Debut: Charlotte Blair

RICHMOND

In: - A.Peck, L.Pearce, S.D'Arcy, M.Macdonald

Out: - G.Seymour (Injured)

Fremantle v Sydney at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: - S.Verrier, A.Tighe, J.Cregg, A.Hetherington, M.Tuhakaraina

Out: - S.Gibbs (Injured), J.Flynn (Injured)

SYDNEY

In: - E.Vale, P.Sheppard, S.Ford, B.Kennedy

Out: - P.McCarthy (Injured)