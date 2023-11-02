MELBOURNE will receive a boost for its Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, with spearhead Tayla Harris set to return for her first game since round six, while the Lions will regain winger Sophie Conway as well as sisters Cathy and Ruby Svarc.
Adelaide has rested five players, including captain Chelsea Randall, for its clash against lowly West Coast.
After two weeks out with concussion, Kirsten McLeod will return for the Western Bulldogs for their match against North Melbourne.
19-year-old Charlotte Blair has been named to make her debut for Collingwood in its Sunday game against Richmond, replacing the injured Ruby Schleicher.
North Melbourne’s Nicole Bresnehan has also recovered from an ankle injury in time for the final game of the home and away season, with Lulu Pullar set to miss as she recovers from a head wound sustained last round.
Aine Tighe returns for Fremantle's clash against Sydney on Sunday, while Brooke Smith will debut for the Crows.
Georgia Gee will play her first game since round six after recovering from a calf injury.
Georgia Garnett is back in Greater Western Sydney's line-up after being a late withdrawal last week.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Gold Coast v Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 6.45pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Smith, L.Single, G.Biedenweg-Webster
Out: - E.Barwick (Injured), C.Rowbottom (Injured), A.Bush (Personal Reason)
ESSENDON
In: G. Gee
Out: A.Van Loon
Milestone: Sophie Van De Heuvel (50 games)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: - E.Snell, K.McLeod
Out: - G.Lagioia (Injured), D.Carbone (Omitted)
Milestone: Bailey Hunt (50 games)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: - N.Bresnehan
Out: - L.Pullar (Injured)
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: - O.Levicki
Out: - J.Simmons (Injured)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: - G.Garnett, M.Brazendale
Out: - H.Zreika (Personal Reason), I.McLeay (Omitted)
Milestone: Rebecca Beeson (50 games), Jasmine Grierson (50 games)
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT
GEELONG
No changes
HAWTHORN
In: - T.Luke
Out: - S.Locke (Omitted)
West Coast v Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: - A.Schmidt
Out: - K.Bartlett (Omitted)
Milestone: Kellie Gibson (50 games)
ADELAIDE
In: - B.Smith, D.Varnhagen, Y.Bonner, B.Tonon, K.Kustermann, L.Whiteley
Out: - Z.Prowse (Illness), C.Randall (Managed), K.Mueller (Managed), A.Hatchard (Managed), S.Thompson (Managed), J.Waterhouse (Managed)
Brisbane v Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: - S.Conway, C.Svarc, R.Svarc
Out: - M.Pauga (Omitted), A.McKee (Omitted), B.Smith (Omitted)
Milestone: Craig Starcevich (75 games as coach)
MELBOURNE
In: - T.Harris, J.Ivey, R.Watt
Out: - C.Wilson (Omitted), G.Campbell (Omitted), G.Gall (Omitted)
Milestone: Libby Birch (75 games)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: - M.Hendrie, T.Ortlepp, C.Wrigley, D.Walker, A.Lee
Out: - P.Trudgeon (Injured), D.Finn (Suspension)
ST KILDA
In: - N.Plane, D.Guttridge, R.Dillon, C.Matthews
Out: - S.Watson (Suspension)
Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: - A.Brazill, C.Blair, T.Brown, I.Evans
Out: - R.Schleicher (Injured)
Debut: Charlotte Blair
RICHMOND
In: - A.Peck, L.Pearce, S.D'Arcy, M.Macdonald
Out: - G.Seymour (Injured)
Fremantle v Sydney at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: - S.Verrier, A.Tighe, J.Cregg, A.Hetherington, M.Tuhakaraina
Out: - S.Gibbs (Injured), J.Flynn (Injured)
SYDNEY
In: - E.Vale, P.Sheppard, S.Ford, B.Kennedy
Out: - P.McCarthy (Injured)