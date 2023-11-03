The teams are in for Sunday's round 10 AFLW matches

COLLINGWOOD star Ash Brazill is back from the hamstring injury that has sidelined her since round seven, while Richmond's Sarah D'Arcy returns for her first game since round three and St Kilda's Natalie Plane is back to face her old side in the Saints' do-or-die clash with Carlton.

The Blues' defence has been stretched with Paige Trudgeon (hamstring) and Dayna Finn (suspension) both missing, with ruck Maddy Hendrie and midfielder Taylor Ortlepp coming into the side.

Plane, who comes into the team in place of Serene Watson (suspension), has not played since round six but will be a welcome addition to the Saints' line-up as they hunt a finals berth.

Collingwood forward Charlotte Blair will make her debut when the Pies take on Richmond, joining Brazill and Tarni Brown, who will play for the first time since round four.

Pies star Ruby Schleicher will miss the rest of the season after scans confirmed a tear to her posterior cruciate ligament.

Richmond's Amelia Peck will make her debut in the Tigers' clash with Collingwood at Victoria Park, while experienced Tiger D'Arcy returns for her first game since straining her hamstring in round three.

Gabby Seymour will miss after suffering an ankle syndesmosis injury in the clash against Geelong last week.

After being named in the extended squad on Thursday, Aine Tighe did not pull up as expected following Thursday's training session and will be sidelined for a second week.

Young gun Sarah Verrier will make her return from a shin issue after missing the past two matches, while Makaela Tuhakaraina and Joanne Cregg have been recalled.

The trio replace injured duo Serena Gibbs (concussion) and Jae Flynn (back) from last week's starting 21 against Melbourne, while Mikayla Hyde has been omitted.

Sydney's Eliza Vale will play her first game of the season, replacing the injured Paris McCarthy.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: M.Hendrie, T.Ortlepp

Out: P.Trudgeon (hamstring), D.Finn (suspension)

ST KILDA

In: N.Plane

Out: S.Watson (suspension)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Brazill, C.Blair, T.Brown

Out: R.Schleicher (knee), C.Taylor (omitted), J.Lin (omitted)

Debut: Charlotte Blair

RICHMOND

In: A.Peck, S.D'Arcy

Out: G.Seymour (syndesmosis), S.Reid (omitted)

Fremantle v Sydney at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Verrier, M.Tuhakaraina, J.Cregg

Out: S.Gibbs (concussion), J.Flynn (back), M.Hyde (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: E.Vale

Out: P.McCarthy (injured)