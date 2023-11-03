Gold Coast has clinched a finals spot with a 14-point win over Essendon, while the Bombers have to wait on other results to determine their fate

Georgia Clayden celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast secured its first finals berth in three years while Essendon faces a nervous wait after the Suns recorded a 14-point victory in Mackay on Friday night.

A home final awaits the Suns, who cannot finish lower than fifth on the table, while the Bombers will spend the weekend ruing missed opportunities after the costly 6.3 (39) to 2.7 (25) loss put their finals in jeopardy.

SUNS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon now has to wait for other results to determine their destiny, with Geelong, Sydney, St Kilda and Collingwood all vying with the Bombers for the last spots in the top eight.

Learn More 04:36

Essendon managed to lock it in their inside 50 early at Great Barrier Reef Arena and cut off any quick transition opportunities as the Suns worked to move the ball through the middle.

Gold Coast felt the impact of Charlie Rowbottom's absence around stoppages, struggling to cover off the abundance of loose players the Bombers had around the ball.

While Essendon dominated the inside 50 early, they were unable to capitalise and led by just a point at the first break.

Learn More 00:36

Gold Coast had more luck moving the ball up the flank, with key forward Tara Bohanna playing further up the field to give her teammates more options moving into attack.

The Suns took charge in the second quarter booting four goals for the term, but a loose Bomber in Amelia Radford kept Essendon in touching distance despite the Suns' dominance.

Learn More 00:30

Gold Coast's engine room in Lucy Single, Alison Drennan and Claudia Whitfort increased their work rate throughout the game, combining for 28 disposals inside the first half.

Messy fumbles and a lack of willingness to put foot to ball wasn't enough to stop the Suns from retaining their lead at the final break, but decision making and discipline will be on coach Cameron Joyce's finals radar as they look to improve heading into next week.

Learn More 00:42

While Essendon continued its season-long trend of strong disposal efficiency and looked better moving into its forward line, it couldn't find a way to make it work on the scoreboard, with their inefficiency going forward proving costly.

Lauren Ahrens worked hard to negate the attacking threat of Bonnie Toogood, who despite finishing scoreless displayed her aerial prowess with a match-high five marks.

Learn More 00:38

Finding a way to score will be the most important takeaway for Bombers coach Natalie Wood as they look to an inaugural finals campaign. It would take a massive win by either St Kilda or Collingwood to knock the Bombers out of finals, an incredible finish in just their second season.

One to watch

After taking a strong overhead mark, Darcie Davies belted her second goal home from just inside the 50 to give the Suns the biggest lead of the game. She stood up in a moment of maturity and dominance that showed she'll be a strong a key forward for the Suns in seasons to come.

Darcie Davies celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Rowbottom be ready?

While they can take plenty of confidence out of the win, the Suns will be sweating on the return of Charlie Rowbottom. The extent of her ankle injury is still not known and the Suns are likely to keep it that way until the last minute.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Clarke gets Dons off mark with sharp opener Amber Clarke finds some space out the back and produces the first goal of the game

00:30 D'Arcy's delight off the deck The Suns pinch the lead as Daisy D'Arcy conjures this crafty soccer goal

00:42 Class of Dupuy on full display Jacqui Dupuy shows her typical prowess around the goals with this stellar finish

00:38 Gee, whiz: Georgia's casual stunner Georgia Gee shows great composure to nail this silky shot on the run for the Bombers

00:42 Single's surge and Clayden's craft for hot Suns Lucy Single's daring run is eventually rewarded through this clever finish from Georgia Clayden

04:36 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Essendon The Suns and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:18 AFLW full post-match, R10: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

GOLD COAST 1.0 5.1 6.1 6.3 (39)

ESSENDON 1.1 3.3 3.7 3.7 (25)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Davies 2, Clayden, D'Arcy, Dupuy, Stanton

Essendon: Clarke, Gee, Radford

BEST

Gold Coast: Drennan, D'Arcy, Single, Ahrens, Whitfort

Essendon: Prespakis, Nanscawen, Toogood, Alexander

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Essendon: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Great Barrier Reef Arena