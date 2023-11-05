RICHMOND has dashed Collingwood's finals chances with its best win of the year, sending the Pies crashing out of contention to the tune of 52 points.
Both sides – who have been hit by injuries to key players this season – will miss finals after qualifying last year, sitting one game out of the top eight following the Tigers' thumping 11.11 (77) to 4.1 (25) victory at Victoria Park.
It marked Richmond's highest ever AFLW score, topping the 68 against West Coast last season.
After St Kilda's win over Carlton, Collingwood came into the game knowing it had to win by at least three goals – more to create a buffer over Sydney – in order to put itself back into the finals race.
Halfway through the match, it had only raised its percentage by 1.5 of the required 7.3, and the Pies went on to score just one point in the second half.
The Magpies didn't have it all their own way early, the teams level in inside 50s at quarter-time, but the home side were able to capitalise deep inside their own attack with two goals.
Two quick set shot conversions from Richmond skipper Katie Brennan not only hauled her side back into the game, but gave them the lead halfway through the second, with the Pies struggling to effectively clear their defensive half.
But a series of Tiger behinds was quickly followed by a Nell Morris-Dalton brace, immediately wiping out the brief lead.
The cumulative absence of Collingwood defenders Ruby Schleicher (PCL), Lauren Butler (hamstring) and Selena Karlson (shoulder) really hit home as Richmond peppered its attacking half in the third term, with Jordy Allan forced to play a tight defensive role rather than provide her usual rebound.
The Tigers owned the footy throughout the game, winning the midfield battle and denying the Pies first use of the ball.
Mon Conti, Grace Egan and Eilish Sheerin combined beautifully in the midfield, while Brennan and the returning Sarah D'Arcy were a handful in attack where the Tigers recorded 22 scoring shots to five.
Brit Bonnici (who seemed to reach for her back throughout the game), Mikala Cann and Aish Sheridan battled hard, but just didn’t win nearly enough of the ball to have a meaningful impact.
Magpies have room for improvement
The Pies will be looking to improve on two key areas ahead of next season – taking marks inside its own forward 50 (creating easier scoring opportunities for its forwards), and limiting opposition marks in attack. The marks inside 50 count sat at 1-10 at half-time, with only Richmond's inaccuracy keeping it interesting in the first half. It finished at 2-14, as the Tigers began to run the footy inside 50 in the second half.
Richmond's new midfield mix set for 2024
After including debutant key back Amelia Peck and with Sarah Hosking shifted forward, the Tigers decided to throw Sheerin onto the ball, with immediate effect. Sheerin – who played as an inside midfielder for AFL Sydney club Inner West Magpies – was just the bullocking presence needed for Conti to shine, recording 11 clearances off her own boot.
Up next
It's season over for both sides.
COLLINGWOOD 2.0 4.0 4.0 4.1 (25)
RICHMOND 0.3 2.8 4.9 11.11 (77)
GOALS
Collingwood: Morris-Dalton 2, Brazill, Smith
Richmond: Brennan 4, Greiser 2, Conti, D'Arcy, Hosking, Jones, Yassir
BEST
Collingwood: Sheridan, Cann, Bonnici, Brazzale, Frederick
Richmond: Conti, Sheerin, Egan, Brennan, Dempsey
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Richmond: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 3,948 at Victoria Park