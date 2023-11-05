Richmond outclassed Collingwood in the final round of the season with a 52-point win

Monique Conti celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has dashed Collingwood's finals chances with its best win of the year, sending the Pies crashing out of contention to the tune of 52 points.

Both sides – who have been hit by injuries to key players this season – will miss finals after qualifying last year, sitting one game out of the top eight following the Tigers' thumping 11.11 (77) to 4.1 (25) victory at Victoria Park.

It marked Richmond's highest ever AFLW score, topping the 68 against West Coast last season.

MAGPIES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

After St Kilda's win over Carlton, Collingwood came into the game knowing it had to win by at least three goals – more to create a buffer over Sydney – in order to put itself back into the finals race.

Learn More 05:57

Halfway through the match, it had only raised its percentage by 1.5 of the required 7.3, and the Pies went on to score just one point in the second half.

The Magpies didn't have it all their own way early, the teams level in inside 50s at quarter-time, but the home side were able to capitalise deep inside their own attack with two goals.

Two quick set shot conversions from Richmond skipper Katie Brennan not only hauled her side back into the game, but gave them the lead halfway through the second, with the Pies struggling to effectively clear their defensive half.

Learn More 00:50

But a series of Tiger behinds was quickly followed by a Nell Morris-Dalton brace, immediately wiping out the brief lead.

Learn More 00:32

The cumulative absence of Collingwood defenders Ruby Schleicher (PCL), Lauren Butler (hamstring) and Selena Karlson (shoulder) really hit home as Richmond peppered its attacking half in the third term, with Jordy Allan forced to play a tight defensive role rather than provide her usual rebound.

The Tigers owned the footy throughout the game, winning the midfield battle and denying the Pies first use of the ball.

Mon Conti, Grace Egan and Eilish Sheerin combined beautifully in the midfield, while Brennan and the returning Sarah D'Arcy were a handful in attack where the Tigers recorded 22 scoring shots to five.

Learn More 00:36

Brit Bonnici (who seemed to reach for her back throughout the game), Mikala Cann and Aish Sheridan battled hard, but just didn’t win nearly enough of the ball to have a meaningful impact.

Learn More 00:50

Magpies have room for improvement

The Pies will be looking to improve on two key areas ahead of next season – taking marks inside its own forward 50 (creating easier scoring opportunities for its forwards), and limiting opposition marks in attack. The marks inside 50 count sat at 1-10 at half-time, with only Richmond's inaccuracy keeping it interesting in the first half. It finished at 2-14, as the Tigers began to run the footy inside 50 in the second half.

Richmond's new midfield mix set for 2024

After including debutant key back Amelia Peck and with Sarah Hosking shifted forward, the Tigers decided to throw Sheerin onto the ball, with immediate effect. Sheerin – who played as an inside midfielder for AFL Sydney club Inner West Magpies – was just the bullocking presence needed for Conti to shine, recording 11 clearances off her own boot.

Up next

It's season over for both sides.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Slick Smith in the right place slams it home Emily Smith finds herself in the right place at the right time and nails her side's second major of the afternoon

00:50 Brennan doubles up to get Tigers roaring Katie Brennan shows off her class by nailing her side's first two goals of the match with this pair of set shots

00:32 Morris-Dalton makes Tigers pay Nell Morris-Dalton continues her side's accurate goalkicking to put the Pies back in the lead

00:25 Brilliant Brennan eats up Pies in super steal and snap Katie Brennan rewards her side's scoreboard dominance with this classy intercept and goal late in the third term

00:33 Outstanding Greiser finish puts game to bed Caitlin Greiser nails this brilliant banana goal to seal the match for her side

00:36 Conti's booming finish caps off stellar performance Monique Conti unleashes from beyond the arc to further extend her side's match-winning lead

00:50 Tempers flare as former Tiger sparks all-in brawl Sarah Sansonetti's tough tackle on her former teammate sparks an all-in brawl late in the final term

05:57 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Richmond The Magpies and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:36 AFLW full post-match, R10: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

04:22 AFLW full post-match, R10: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

COLLINGWOOD 2.0 4.0 4.0 4.1 (25)

RICHMOND 0.3 2.8 4.9 11.11 (77)

GOALS

Collingwood: Morris-Dalton 2, Brazill, Smith

Richmond: Brennan 4, Greiser 2, Conti, D'Arcy, Hosking, Jones, Yassir

BEST

Collingwood: Sheridan, Cann, Bonnici, Brazzale, Frederick

Richmond: Conti, Sheerin, Egan, Brennan, Dempsey

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Richmond: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,948 at Victoria Park