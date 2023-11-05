Jesse Wardlaw will miss the first week of finals, should St Kilda make it, after a heavy collision with Carlton's Keeley Sherar

Jesse Wardlaw is helped from the ground during the match between St Kilda and Carlton in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR forward Jesse Wardlaw will miss the first week of finals, should St Kilda qualify, after a big hit late in her side's win over Carlton on Sunday.

Late in the final quarter, when the game was well in the Saints' hands, Wardlaw challenged a ground ball deep in attack but tough Carlton midfielder Keeley Sherar came the other way, leaving Wardlaw worse for wear.

It took some time for last season's leading goalkicker to get to her feet and leave the field of play after the knock.

"If we are fortunate enough to play next week, Jesse won't be playing," St Kilda coach Nick Dal Santo said after the game. "It was a big hit.

"She's been a fantastic player for us for the entirety of the year and played a bit more ruck that we probably planned because she's got a skill set and ability like few others. But if we are lucky enough to qualify for finals, she won't be part of it."

It is a big blow for the Saints, who have relied on Wardlaw to set up play through the middle of the ground and also present as a target in attack this season.

Dal Santo, while pleased with his side's ability to jag the four points and remain in finals contention, did make note of some missed opportunities in attack in Sunday's 20-point win over the Blues.

"I felt like we were actually playing a good brand of football for the majority of the day. I still felt even in the first three quarters that the contest wasn't great," Dal Santo said.

"But I felt overall that is we just had used the ball a little better going forward, the scoreboard would have taken care of itself. And even in the last quarter we had multiple opportunities and it just didn't work out that way."

St Kilda will watch the final two games of the season nervously, hoping results fall its way to progress through to its first ever finals series since joining the competition in 2020.