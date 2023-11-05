St Kilda proved too strong for Carlton in its 20-point win on Sunday to keep its season alive

Nat Exon celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will have a nervous wait to find out if it has secured a maiden finals berth after dispensing of Carlton by 20 points on Sunday afternoon at Ikon Park.

With two crucial games still to come, the Saints grabbed the win and piled on five per cent to give them the best chance of keeping their season alive.

The Saints need both Collingwood and Sydney to lose this afternoon to be certain of holding on to eighth spot, although percentage will also be a factor.

BLUES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The win, however, was soured by a late injury to star forward Jesse Wardlaw, who will miss the first week of finals should the Saints make it

The Blues looked up for the challenge, but once St Kilda got going in the second term they were tough to stop, ultimately running out 7.4 (46) to 3.8 (26) winners, putting an end to Carlton's season.

Georgia Patrikios was dominant on the wing for St Kilda, amassing 25 disposals as she worked tirelessly up and down the ground, while Jaimee Lambert was an important defensive layer in the midfield with 10 tackles.

Learn More 04:57

The Saints were focused on getting huge numbers around the ball when Carlton was in its attacking half, bringing every player within 40m of the ball and opening up expansive grass in their own forward half.

By creating such congestion and chaos, they forced poor, panicked ball use from the Blues. As it has been known to do this year, Carlton lost its composure and method throughout periods of the game.

Sucked into rushing their disposal when it wasn't necessary, the Blues played into St Kilda's hands who were focused on pressuring the ball carrier and moving quickly off turnover.

Learn More 00:33

St Kilda maintained its defensive structure all day, often resulting in an outnumber when the Blues went forward, and it was something the home side simply never adapted to.

That wayward ball use was also a problem for Carlton in front of goal, who despite spending extended periods in its forward 50 was unable to make it count on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile St Kilda was deadly across the middle quarters, slamming home five goals from seven shots.

Learn More 00:21

While Abbie McKay was the dominant midfielder on the ground with 12 clearances – the next most being Patrikios and Lambert with four each – that strength at the contest unfortunately wasn't translated into scoreboard pressure.

Key defender Harriet Cordner (12 disposals, four marks) reprised a recent role up forward for the duration of the game, working hard to create opportunities at goal but often a sole navy hand in a sea of Saints.

Learn More 00:29

A late blow

Late in the final quarter, when the game was won for the Saints, the club suffered a major blow when Jesse Wardlaw was felled on ruled out of the first week of finals. As both Wardlaw and Carlton young gun Keeley Sherar both competed for a ground ball deep in St Kilda's attack, Wardlaw came off second best and took some time to get to her feet and leave the ground. With finals on the line, and Wardlaw's role so crucial to the side's success, losing her for the first week of finals is a major loss.

Learn More 00:42

Everything on the line

In its fifth AFLW season, St Kilda had never qualified for a finals series. Coming into Sunday's game, its fate wasn't totally in its hands, with other results to play a part. But what the Saints could control, however, was their own result against the Blues. Win, and they were still in with a chance for their first ever post-season. Not only did the Saints take the four points, but they gained an important five per cent in ladder calculations that could well be the difference between finals and an immediate off season.

Up next

It's season over for Carlton, who despite a tumultuous offseason recorded its best win-loss split since season six, meanwhile for the Saints it becomes a nervous wait over the coming hours to find out whether they will progress to their first ever finals series.

ALL THE HIGHIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Blue blow as Fitzpatrick's day done Erone Fitzpatrick appears to suffer a serious injury as she is helped off the field early in the opening term

00:41 Exon electrifies against old side Nat Exon delivers this ripping running finish to nab a major against her former team

00:21 Exciting Exon doubles up to continue Saints surge Nat Exon sidesteps her way to a second goal which extends her side's lead late in the third quarter

00:42 Wardlaw floored after heavy collision Jesse Wardlaw comes off second best during this big contest late in the final term

00:33 Outstanding Moody runner gives Blues delight Breann Moody puts through this outstanding running goal to give her side some late joy

04:57 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda The Blues and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:55 AFLW full post-match, R10: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

04:45 AFLW full post-match, R10: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round ten’s match against St Kilda

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Blues and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

CARLTON 1.1 2.3 2.8 3.8 (36)

ST KILDA 1.0 3.1 6.2 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Carlton: Austin, Goss, Moody

St Kilda: Exon 2, Xenos 2, Anderson, Boyd, Friend

BEST

Carlton: Moody, McKay, Hill, Skepper

St Kilda: Smith, Plane, Patrikios, Xenos, Vesely

INJURIES

Carlton: Fitzpatrick (knee)

St Kilda: Wardlaw (head knock)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park