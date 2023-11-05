Charlie Rowbottom has undergone surgery on the ankle she injured in round nine and won't play again this season

Charlie Rowbottom in action during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Ikon Park in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will be without Charlie Rowbottom for the remainder of the season after the young midfield star underwent surgery on her ankle on Friday.

Rowbottom suffered the injury to her syndesmosis in the round nine win over Greater Western Sydney and did not play in the finals-clinching triumph over Essendon on Friday night.

Learn More 00:45

She is expected to take six to eight weeks to recover.

Rowbottom's loss is a huge one for the Suns as they approach an elimination final next weekend, although the midfield collectively stood up to defeat the Bombers.

The 20-year-old reigning club champion was the No.1 player for both clearances and contested possessions in the League before her injury.

"It's really disappointing for Charlie who continues to go from strength to strength and has been a key member in our journey to our second AFLW finals campaign," Gold Coast head of women's footy Fiona Sessarago said.

"We’ll wrap our arms around her, provide all the support we can and look forward to seeing her back training in the new year."

Learn More 00:33

In Rowbottom's absence in Mackay, Claudia Whitfort continued her magnificent season, while Lucy Single returned from suspension to not only quieten Maddy Prespakis after half-time, but gather 25 disposals of her own.

Maddy Brancatisano played her best game since heading north from Richmond, while ever-reliable Alison Drennan also had a huge impact on winning.