Charlotte Thomas, Monique Conti and Ash Saint. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S big win over Hawthorn was driven off the back of a number of star individual performances, with four players making the cut in afl.com.au's Team of the Week for round 10.

While St Kilda's victory against Carlton was a gritty team performance, making individual selections difficult, midfield duo Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison, forward Chloe Scheer and defender Becky Webster all had standout games for the Cats.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Jade Ellenger (Brisbane), Breanna Koenen (Brisbane), Jenna Richardson (Hawthorn), Brenna Tarrant (Sydney), Charlie Thomas (West Coast)

Brisbane captain Koenen (12 intercepts, eight marks) was simply superb as the Lions flipped the script on last year's premier Melbourne, with teammate Ellenger (22, six marks) providing plenty of drive into attack.

Richardson (14 disposals, seven marks) prevented Hawthorn's loss from blowing out any further, Tarrant (17, nine intercepts) provided a steady head in a frantic game and Thomas (18, eight intercepts) was one of West Coast's best.

MIDFIELDERS

Matilda Scholz (ruck, Port Adelaide), Monique Conti (Richmond), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Nina Morrison (Geelong), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Young Port Adelaide ruck Scholz's 17 hitouts may have been a lower tally than some other rucks this round, but her three goals got her over the line.

Conti (34 disposals, 11 clearances) finished her season with a flourish, Garner (31, two goals) steadied the Roos when they were struggling to score early, and teammate Riddell (36, seven clearances) provided plenty of run.

Even without her trusty offsider Anne Hatchard, Ebony Marinoff (24, seven clearances) controlled proceedings in the west, while Morrison (34, seven clearances and a goal) rose to another level.

FORWARDS

Katie Brennan (Richmond), Breann Moody (Carlton), Maddi Newman (Adelaide), Ash Saint (Port Adelaide), Chloe Scheer (Geelong)

Spearheads Saint (five goals from 15) and Brennan (four from 18) capped off their seasons on a high note, as did Moody (13 disposals, 10 hitouts, one goal).

Not only did Newman (19 touches) provide plenty of spark and drive for Adelaide, she kicked two goals to go with it, while Scheer (three goals from 10) thrived in the Cats' big win.

INTERCHANGE

Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Laura Gardiner (Sydney), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Becky Webster (Geelong), Claudia Whitfort (Gold Coast)

It was a vintage performance from Bowers (22, 18 tackles, seven clearances), who's battled through a tough injury-hit season, while opponent Gardiner (35, five clearances) once again found plenty of the ball.

Prespakis recorded 35 disposals and eight clearances despite being rested for the final 17 minutes of the game, Whitfort (25, 13 tackles, five clearances) rose in the absence of Charlie Rowbottom and Webster (24, seven intercepts) was a big source of run and carry for the Cats.