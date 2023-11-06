New benchmarks were set in four areas of the ground as the best of the best rose to the top in 2023

Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner celebrate a goal, Bonnie Toogood takes a mark. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW home and away season done for another year, it's time to reflect on those who led the way in different areas this season.

Big individual performances were the theme of the year, while four players set new League records across the course of the 10 rounds.

Disposals

320 – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)*

300 – Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

297 – Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

285 – Monique Conti (Richmond)

281 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

Both Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner bested the previous home and away disposal record of 299 set by Riddell in 2022 (season six). Riddell registered more than 30 touches on all but two occasions throughout the season, including a high of 37 against Fremantle in round six. Meanwhile, Garner recorded 30 or more on six occasions, including 39 in round seven against Port Adelaide.

Ash Riddell during North Melbourne's game against Brisbane in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Goals

20 – Kate Hore (Melbourne), Eden Zanker (Melbourne)*

18 – Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Chloe Scheer (Geelong)

17 – Dakota Davidson (Brisbane)

16 – Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide), Danielle Ponter (Adelaide), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne), Jamie Stanton (Gold Coast)

15 – Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

For the first time in AFLW history, the leading goalkicker award is shared between two players – from the same club. Melbourne captain Kate Hore and key forward Eden Zanker each enjoyed a bag of five goals this season, with the latter goaling in all but one game. Their mark of 20 is a record for a home-and-away season. Adelaide's Caitlin Gould was the only player to goal in each of the ten home and away rounds.

Kate Hore and Eden Zanker celebrate a goal during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Marks

65 – Bonnie Toogood (Essendon)

48 – Dakota Davidson (Brisbane)

47 – Niamh Kelly (Adelaide), Ella Roberts (West Coast)

45 – Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs)

43 – Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Emma Swanson (West Coast), Issy Grant (Western Bulldogs), Ella Heads (Sydney)

Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood came within four marks of breaking Anne Hatchard's record of 69 set in season six, in an impressive display throughout the year. Toogood took 17 more marks throughout the season than any other player and of her 65, 18 were contested and 18 were inside 50.

Bonnie Toogood marks in front of Yvonne Bonner during the AFLW R3 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Unley Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Tackles

101 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

97 – Emily Bates (Hawthorn)

90 – Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

87 – Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

84 – Mia King (North Melbourne), Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

Ebony Marinoff became the second player in AFLW history to register triple-digit tackles in a home and away season, although her tally of 101 was still a staggering 45 short of Kiara Bowers' record set last season. Nipping at her heels was new Hawthorn recruit Emily Bates who had the best tackling season of her career to date, while Swans midfielder Laura Gardiner also applied plenty of pressure.

Sinead Goldrick is tackled by Ebony Marinoff during the Second Qualifying Final in Season 7. Picture: AFL Photos

Hitouts

287 – Sabrina Frederick (Collingwood)*

257 – Mim Strom (Fremantle)

245 – Tahlia Hickie (Brisbane)

234 – Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)

215 – Stephanie Wales (Essendon)

Taking over Collingwood's No.1 ruck role this year, Sabrina Frederick excelled, recording the most ever hitouts in a home and away season. After a quiet start to the season, Frederick came home strong, with 30 or more hitouts in six of the last seven rounds. In second place was the ever-reliable Mim Strom, who has been the lone hand in the air for the Dockers over the past five seasons.

Sabrina Frederick and Kate Darby compete in the ruck during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Clearances

73 – Monique Conti (Richmond)*

71 – Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

67 – Claudia Whitfort (Gold Coast)

66 – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

64 – Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Another record, Monique Conti's 73 clearances has pipped Kiara Bowers' 72 of last season. Conti's tireless efforts through the contest for the Tigers, even when the side was struggling, are represented in the numbers, including double-digit clearances on two occasions. Not far behind was North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner, who also recorded double-digit clearances twice throughout the season.

Monique Conti in action during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at Cazaly's Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Intercepts

85 – Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)

79 – Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

72 – Claudia Gunjaca (Geelong)

71 – Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)

69 – Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide)

Needing to take on a significant leadership role in defence this year, Emma O'Driscoll came within 12 intercepts of Eilish Sheerin's League record of 97 set last season. Sheerin was as active as ever down back this year with 79, while also spending more time up the ground and through the midfield. Geelong's Claudia Gunjaca had a breakout season, serving as a brick wall in the Cats' defence.

* new AFLW record for home-and-away season