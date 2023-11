With round 10 in the books, check out the best moments from a glorious weekend of footy action

Jesse Wardlaw and Genevieve Lawson compete for the ball during the AFLW R10 match between St Kilda and Carlton at Ikon Park on November 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was no shortage of memorable moments as the home and away season of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition came to an end.

From Erin Phillips' farewell to AFLW to Gold Coast securing its spot in the finals, fans across the country were treated to an absolute show.

Check out the best photos from round 10 below.