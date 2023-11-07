Erin Phillips will present the best on ground medal at the 2023 AFLW Grand Final

Erin Phillips with the best on ground medal ahead of the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

RECENTLY retired Port Adelaide great Erin Phillips will present the best on ground medal at this year's AFLW Grand Final amid calls for the award to be named in her honour.

Phillips, arguably the greatest player in the competition's history, retired last week after a storied career with both Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

The game's most decorated player with three premierships, three All-Australian selections, two AFLW best and fairests, two club best and fairests and two Grand Final best on ground medals, Phillips was confirmed as this year's medal presenter at the launch of the 2023 Finals on Wednesday.

"I remember when Debbie Lee presented me with my very first best on ground medal, it was really special for me. It's a really nice reflection when you can perform at your best on the biggest stage possible, so I'll be looking forward to presenting this medal to the worthy winner in December," Phillips said.

"The AFLW finals series this year is going to be epic. The fans will create a great atmosphere and I’m looking forward to going along as a spectator and taking my kids."

Both the Grand Final best on ground award and the League best and fairest award remain nameless, which has led to calls for one of them to be named after Phillips.

On The W Show last week, Richmond star Mon Conti said the best and fairest award should be named in Phillips' honour given her dominance of the competition in its early years.

But AFL.com.au's AFLW expert Sarah Black argued Phillips' ability to step up on the biggest stage made the Grand Final award more appropriate.

"I think the best on ground medal would be suitable for Erin Phillips," Black said.

Nicole Livingstone and Erin Phillips with the best on ground medal ahead of the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think of her as a big-game player, an impact player, someone who can change a game in an instant."

The League also announced on Wednesday that this season's Grand Final will incorporate a tribute to retired players and award winners, similar to the pre-game tributes at the men's Grand Final.

"As the women's game evolves, so does the delivery of our Grand Final presentation and the need to recognise the significant contribution of the players to the competition," League boss Nicole Livingstone said.