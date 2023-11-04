Erin Phillips has finished her career in fine style by leading Port Adelaide to a 58-point win over Greater Western Sydney

Erin Phillips celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide sent Erin Phillips into retirement in style with the Power's 58 point win over Greater Western Sydney heralding the end of the AFLW great's unrivalled career.

An emotional Phillips was chaired from Alberton Oval after the Power's 13.10 (88) to 4.6 (30) victory over the Giants on Saturday.

The 38-year-old retires as the league's most decorated player, with dual league best-and-fairest and triple premiership player among her honours.

Phillips produced a couple of trademark moments and Ashleigh Saint booted five goals as Port blew away the Giants for its second win of the season.

The Power posted their highest score in two seasons in the competition in the memorable win to end their season in 15th spot on the ladder (2-7-1), a rung above GWS (2-8).

After Phillips led her team through a ceremonial banner, Port booted five goals to none in a decisive opening-term tribute.

Gemma Houghton slotted two - a superb long-range snap followed by an accurate set shot - as the Power led 5.2 to 0.2 at quarter-time.

The second stanza was the Saint show. The full-forward booted three goals, including two in 90 seconds, as Port streeted to a 47-point half-time advantage.

Saint soon added her fourth goal early in the third term, before the Giants briefly rallied.

The visitors kicked three majors, two from Zarlie Goldsworthy and another from Isabel Huntington, to gain some traction.

But the Power's star attacker Saint scored her fifth goal as the home side created a commanding eight-goal break at the final change.

Port's parochial crowd then cheered Phillips' every move in the last quarter, roaring in delight when she converted a set shot for her final goal.

Phillips, also an Olympic basketball silver medallist, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and winner of two WNBA titles, gathered 16 disposals in her farewell.

Kalgoorlie-born midfielder Abbey Dowrick won a game-high 24 disposals, featuring 11 clearances, and her teammates Maria Moloney (17 touches) and Jasmin Stewart (15) were also busy.

The Giants were well served by Rebecca Beeson (22 disposals), Tarni Evans (21 disposals) and Goldsworthy, who kicked two goals among her 21 possessions.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Mules major sees Power strike first Justine Mules nails this brilliant snap goal to open her side's account early in the first term

00:38 Lightning strikes twice for special Scholz Port young gun Matilda Scholz celebrates her first AFLW goal before following up with another moments later

00:57 Red-hot Houghton kicks Port clear Gemma Houghton stamps her authority on the contest with back-to-back goals to further extend her side's lead

00:57 Giants go back-to-back to finally break through Goals to Isabel Huntington and Zarlie Goldsworthy in quick succession sees GWS make some inroads on the scoreboard

00:39 Phillips brings the house down in farewell match Erin Phillips signs off her final AFLW game with this goal to bring the Alberton crowd to their feet

05:57 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS The Power and Giants clash in round 10 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:46 Phillips finale felt all around the AFLW Erin Phillips caps off a stunning career in the competition with a final game and send off to remember

PORT ADELAIDE 5.2 8.3 11.5 13.10 (88)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.2 0.4 3.5 4.6 (30)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Saint 5, Houghton 3, Scholz 3, Mules, Phillips

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy 2, Doyle, Huntington

BEST

Port Adelaide: Houghton, Dowrick, Saint, Moloney, Phillips, Scholz

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Beeson, Hicks, Evans, Dalton

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Alberton Oval