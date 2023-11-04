PORT Adelaide sent Erin Phillips into retirement in style with the Power's 58 point win over Greater Western Sydney heralding the end of the AFLW great's unrivalled career.
An emotional Phillips was chaired from Alberton Oval after the Power's 13.10 (88) to 4.6 (30) victory over the Giants on Saturday.
The 38-year-old retires as the league's most decorated player, with dual league best-and-fairest and triple premiership player among her honours.
Phillips produced a couple of trademark moments and Ashleigh Saint booted five goals as Port blew away the Giants for its second win of the season.
The Power posted their highest score in two seasons in the competition in the memorable win to end their season in 15th spot on the ladder (2-7-1), a rung above GWS (2-8).
After Phillips led her team through a ceremonial banner, Port booted five goals to none in a decisive opening-term tribute.
Gemma Houghton slotted two - a superb long-range snap followed by an accurate set shot - as the Power led 5.2 to 0.2 at quarter-time.
The second stanza was the Saint show. The full-forward booted three goals, including two in 90 seconds, as Port streeted to a 47-point half-time advantage.
Saint soon added her fourth goal early in the third term, before the Giants briefly rallied.
The visitors kicked three majors, two from Zarlie Goldsworthy and another from Isabel Huntington, to gain some traction.
But the Power's star attacker Saint scored her fifth goal as the home side created a commanding eight-goal break at the final change.
Port's parochial crowd then cheered Phillips' every move in the last quarter, roaring in delight when she converted a set shot for her final goal.
Phillips, also an Olympic basketball silver medallist, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and winner of two WNBA titles, gathered 16 disposals in her farewell.
Kalgoorlie-born midfielder Abbey Dowrick won a game-high 24 disposals, featuring 11 clearances, and her teammates Maria Moloney (17 touches) and Jasmin Stewart (15) were also busy.
The Giants were well served by Rebecca Beeson (22 disposals), Tarni Evans (21 disposals) and Goldsworthy, who kicked two goals among her 21 possessions.
PORT ADELAIDE 5.2 8.3 11.5 13.10 (88)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.2 0.4 3.5 4.6 (30)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Saint 5, Houghton 3, Scholz 3, Mules, Phillips
Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy 2, Doyle, Huntington
BEST
Port Adelaide: Houghton, Dowrick, Saint, Moloney, Phillips, Scholz
Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Beeson, Hicks, Evans, Dalton
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Alberton Oval