Craig Starcevich has signed a new deal to stay with Brisbane

Craig Starcevich speaks to his players during the AFLW R10 match between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension as his team prepares for a seventh finals series in eight seasons at the helm.

Fresh off celebrating Starcevich's history-making 75th AFLW game in the main chair, the club has backed the 2021 premiership-winning coach to guide the Lions to further success.

"I feel very privileged to have coached our team for the last eight seasons and appreciate the opportunity from the club for another two seasons," Starcevich said.

"AFLW has come a long way in the last seven years and to see the growth of the game has been exciting. There are many opportunities ahead of us and I'm grateful to be able to be part of that in whatever way.

"I feel our footy club in general, is in a very strong position at the moment.

"Our playing group has changed over the years, but we've been lucky to coach an amazing group this season and we're excited to see how far we can take it in this finals series."

Emma Zielke and Craig Starcevich raise the premiership cup for Brisbane in 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Lions head of women's football Breeanna Brock, said Starcevich has played a 'pivotal' role in furthering the game in Queensland.

"Craig has been a pioneer of women's football long before the AFLW competition, particularly here in Queensland," she said.

"He's played a pivotal role in the continued development of our talent here in Queensland and he is big reason why our group continues to have success each year at AFLW level."

The Lions meet Adelaide in a qualifying final on Saturday.