NORTH Melbourne champion Jasmine Garner has been crowned the AFLW's best player by the League's coaches for the second year in a row.
Garner finished the home-and-away season with 81 votes in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player Award, seven ahead of Sydney's Laura Gardiner (74) and well clear of Brisbane's Ally Anderson, who finished third on 65 votes.
It's the third time Garner has won the award following her triumphs in 2020 and 2022. She is the only multiple winner of the award.
At the end of each game during the home-and-away season, the coaches of both teams gives votes in a 5-4-3-2-1 format to who they believe are the best players on the ground. The maximum a player can get in a game is 10 votes, five from each coach.
Garner got the maximum 10 votes on five occasions, which is half of the games she played, and polled in all 10 games during the season.
"We feel so lucky to have Jas at our club and to have had a front-row seat to another outstanding season by her," North coach Darren Crocker said.
"She is a special player, and to win this award for a third time is great recognition of her constant drive to get better and be the best she can be for the team."
FINAL LEADERBOARD
1 Jasmine Garner (NMFC) - 81 votes
2 Laura Gardiner (SYD) - 74
3 Ally Anderson (BL) - 65
4 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL) - 64
5 Monique Conti (RICH) - 62
6 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC) - 61
7 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC) 60
8 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL) - 57
9 Bonnie Toogood (ESS) - 55
=10 Madison Prespakis (ESS) - 53
=10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC) - 53
AFLCA AFLW CHAMPION PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
2023 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
2022 (S7) - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
2022 (S6) - Emily Bates (Brisbane)
2021 - Kiara Bowers (Fremantle)
2020 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
2019 - Erin Phillips (Adelaide)
2018 - Emma Kearney (Western Bulldogs)
2018 - Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)
ROUND NINE
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney
10 Claudia Whitfort GCFC
7 Alison Drennan GCFC
7 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
3 Rebecca Beeson GWS
3 Madeline Brancatisano GCFC
Melbourne v Fremantle
10 Paxy Paxman MELB
4 Lily Mithen MELB
4 Kate Hore MELB
3 Kiara Bowers FRE
3 Megan Kauffman FRE
3 Blaithin Mackin MELB
2 Lauren Pearce MELB
1 Eden Zanker MELB
St Kilda v Brisbane
9 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw STK
7 Tyanna Smith STK
6 Jaimee Lambert STK
4 Georgia Patrikios STK
3 Ally Anderson BL
1 Olivia Vesely STK
Essendon v Carlton
10 Bonnie Toogood ESS
7 Sophie Alexander ESS
7 Madison Prespakis ESS
4 Abbie McKay CARL
1 Breann Moody CARL
1 Georgia Clarke ESS
West Coast v Western Bulldogs
10 Ellie Blackburn WB
8 Gabby Newton WB
4 Ella Roberts WCE
3 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB
2 Isabella Grant WB
2 Charlotte Thomas WCE
1 Emma Swanson WCE
Richmond v Geelong
10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
6 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
6 Amy McDonald GEEL
4 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL
2 Nina Morrison GEEL
1 Chantel Emonson GEEL
1 Bethany Lynch RICH
Sydney v Collingwood
8 Laura Gardiner SYD
8 Sofia Hurley SYD
4 Lucy McEvoy SYD
4 Chloe Molloy SYD
4 Sabrina Frederick COLL
2 Mikala Cann COLL
Adelaide v North Melbourne
10 Jasmine Garner NMFC
7 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
7 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
3 Anne Hatchard ADEL
3 Niamh Kelly ADEL
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
10 Greta Bodey HAW
6 Abbey Dowrick PORT
6 Emily Bates HAW
5 Lucy Wales HAW
2 Matilda Scholz PORT
1 Gemma Houghton PORT
ROUND 10
Gold Coast v Essendon
9 Claudia Whitfort GCFC
9 Lucy Single GCFC
3 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
3 Alison Drennan GCFC
2 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
2 Daisy D'Arcy GCFC
1 Lauren Ahrens GCFC
1 Ellyse Gamble ESS
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne
10 Jasmine Garner NMFC
8 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
5 Emma Kearney NMFC
5 Ellie Blackburn WB
1 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB
1 Kim Rennie NMFC
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
9 Ashleigh Saint PORT
7 Gemma Houghton PORT
6 Abbey Dowrick PORT
4 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
4 Matilda Scholz PORT
Geelong v Hawthorn
10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
8 Nina Morrison GEEL
3 Rebecca Webster GEEL
3 Chloe Scheer GEEL
2 Zali Friswell GEEL
2 Emily Bates HAW
1 Amy McDonald GEEL
1 Kristy Stratton HAW
West Coast v Adelaide
7 Ella Roberts WCE
5 Danielle Ponter ADEL
5 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
5 Montana McKinnon ADEL
4 Rachelle Martin ADEL
3 Charlotte Thomas WCE
1 Madison Newman ADEL
Brisbane v Melbourne
10 Breanna Koenen BL
7 Jade Ellenger BL
5 Ally Anderson BL
3 Lauren Pearce MELB
2 Catherine Svarc BL
2 Isabel Dawes BL
1 Courtney Hodder BL
Carlton v St Kilda
10 Georgia Patrikios STK
8 Jaimee Lambert STK
3 Mimi Hill CARL
3 Abbie McKay CARL
3 Tyanna Smith STK
3 Nicola Xenos STK
Collingwood v Richmond
10 Monique Conti RICH
8 Katie Brennan RICH
4 Grace Egan RICH
4 Aishling Sheridan COLL
4 Eilish Sheerin RICH
Fremantle v Sydney
10 Laura Gardiner SYD
6 Chloe Molloy SYD
4 Dana East FRE
4 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
4 Montana Ham SYD
1 Mim Strom FRE
1 Tanya Kennedy SYD