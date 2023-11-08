Dee Heslop and Kate Darby faced the AFLW Tribunal on Wednesday night

Dee Heslop kicks the ball during the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE defender Dee Heslop has been handed the equal-biggest ban in AFLW history at the Tribunal on Wednesday night, suspended for three matches for a crunching tackle that left Melbourne ruck Rhi Watt concussed.

The hefty suspension is a crushing blow to her finals aspirations, with Heslop's only chance of playing again this season resting on Brisbane losing its qualifying final, then winning its next two games. Only then would she be available for the Grand Final.

Heslop's three-game suspension equals the rough conduct sanction given to Adelaide's Najwa Allen this year.

Heslop was cited for rough conduct for a sling tackle in the Lions' win over the Demons, which was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact meaning she was sent directly to the Tribunal.

The Tribunal was told Watt, on her head hitting the ground, was immediately unconscious. She has been ruled out of the Demons' qualifying final against North Melbourne on Sunday. Watt is a chance to miss the following week also, the Tribunal heard.

The 22-year-old argued she didn't sling Watt in a tackle but had the entire weight of the Demon on her as they fell to ground.

"It was just an unfortunate event, her hitting her head," Heslop told the Tribunal.

"I have just gone to wrap her up, to make a tackle.

"I had no control, her momentum is falling back on me ... I had all her body weight on top of me."

The New Zealand-born defender was unaware of Watt's injury at the time.

"I had no idea until I got told," she said.

"It's obviously not nice seeing someone get injured, especially coming into these rounds of finals."

Dee Heslop in action during the AFLW practice match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Heslop will miss Brisbane's qualifying final against Adelaide on Saturday and the Lions' two following matches.

Meanwhile, Geelong will be without Kate Darby for its elimination final after the key forward had her one-match suspension upheld at the Tribunal.

The Cats host Essendon in a do-or-die clash at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

Darby was moving to tackle Hawthorn's Jas Fleming last weekend when the Hawk changed direction and the pair collided.

The Cat described the contact as inevitable.

"I was already in a train of movement that I couldn't change," Darby told the Tribunal.

"The only thing that I could do when she did turn was brace my left side, knowing that we were going to make contact ... there was nothing else I could reasonably do."

After a short deliberation, the Tribunal found the 32-year-old guilty and upheld the one-game ban.

Heslop's Lions teammate Charlotte Mullins is next up at the Tribunal and could also miss their first final after being offered a one-match ban for striking Demon Shelley Heath.

Mullins collected Heath with an elbow, with the incident graded as intentional, low impact and high contact.

Brisbane will make the trip to Norwood Oval to take on Adelaide in a qualifying final on Saturday.