Shannon Campbell celebrates during Brisbane's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich has hailed his team's resilience after Saturday's thrilling qualifying final win over Adelaide. 

The Lions came out firing but were dominated around the ball in the middle stages of the game, with Starcevich conceding it looked as though the Crows would skip away to a "three- or four-goal win" by the third term. 

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide, willed on by a parochial home crowd, gained an ominous 11-point buffer before goals from Dakota Davidson and Orla O'Dwyer levelled the scores with a quarter to play. 

Brisbane's ability to then win out a tense final term was a testament to the team's never-give-up attitude, Starcevich said, as the Lions earned a crucial home preliminary final. 

"That's been a strong trait of our group," he said post-match. 

"They're proud of each other for hanging in there. We've got a lot of young ones out there, a lot of inexperienced ones out there, they're learning the Brisbane way. 

04:24

AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

"That's gold to play in a game like that. 

"They were all over us early in the third quarter, it was looking like it was going to be a three- or four-goal loss. But they found a way to hang in there and counterattack."

05:58

AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

It takes Brisbane's favourable history over the Crows to an 8-3 record, which Starcevich played down, saying his side was vying to "be more like" Adelaide.

The Crows are now forced to take the tough route after squandering a golden opportunity for a home preliminary final. 

03:42

Last two mins: Crows denied after late shot falls short

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in the 2023 qualifying final

But coach Matthew Clarke projected calmness post-match, suggesting his side would look to improve its ball use after dominating the midfield battle without the win to show for it. 

"A lot of the numbers read pretty well after quarter-time, so then you've just got to take your chances. We didn't," he said. 

04:49

AFLW full post-match, FW1: Crows

Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Brisbane

"Any game under a goal there's a little bit of luck involved, but there's some things we could've done better.

"We had a double chance, we won't have that next week. So we'll have to make sure we're on and manage the disappointment of today really well."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Smith salutes after swift goal opens show

    Taylor Smith gives the Lions the early momentum with this crafty major

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Orla's outstanding strike adds more hype

    Brisbane appears to be up for the fight with this stunning goal from Orla O'Dwyer extending the lead

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Jones' joyous double gets Crows out of trouble

    Eloise Jones unleashes a mammoth effort and follows up her work with another crucial major moments later to swing the momentum

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Kelly's killer snap on the buzzer raises roof

    Niamh Kelly somehow manages to find the big sticks with time expiring to give Adelaide a huge boost heading into the main break

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Lions rally through Ally to set up grandstand finish

    Sophie Conway pops the perfect kick in the path of Ally Anderson to give Brisbane a huge goal in the final term

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    Last two mins: Crows denied after late shot falls short

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in the 2023 qualifying final

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:22

    O'Dwyer inspires with priceless performance

    Orla O'Dwyer steps up when her side needs her most with two crucial goals and a handful of tackles

    AFLW
  • 04:49

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:24

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

    AFLW