The Lions have claimed an entertaining win over the Crows

Orla O'Dwyer celebrates a goal during Brisbane's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were stunning goals, acts of desperation and pieces of individual brilliance.

In the end, Brisbane blew the premiership race wide open, claiming a thrilling qualifying final win over Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Saturday.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

After a hot start, the Lions were largely dominated in the second and third quarters, but silenced the home Crows crowd after an exhilarating final term to seal a 6.3 (39) to 5.7 (37) victory and, crucially, a home preliminary final.

It's an impressive turnaround for Brisbane, considering it had to win last week to merely make the top four following the shock loss to St Kilda in round nine.

Learn More 05:58

The Lions are suddenly primed to roar towards a second flag, courtesy of an eye-catching match from Orla O’Dwyer (two goals, nine tackles), supported by the ever-reliable Ally Anderson (a goal and 16 disposals) and the unrelenting Courtney Hodder, who heaped on pressure from the opening bounce.

It was a cruel dose of deja vu for the Crows, who lost to Brisbane in a similar fashion during the home and away season when they went down by three points just three weeks ago in round eight.

Learn More 03:42

Despite all of Adelaide's dominance over AFLW history, the Lions continue to prove an Achilles heel for the three-time premiers, with Saturday's new chapter in the storied rivalry taking the all-time ledger to 8-3 in their favour.

Dangerous Crows forward Eloise Jones produced a career-best performance with a quartet of exciting goals, while the home side also dominated possession, with usual suspects Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard and Chelsea Randall prolific.

But the Lions ultimately held their nerve in the final term, kicking the only goal of the quarter.

Learn More 00:30

The away side dominated early – their hunger evident in the stark 31-15 tackle count by the first break – before Adelaide started to find its groove in the second stanza.

The boisterous home crowd came alive, and three straight kicks – including one right on the half-time siren from Niamh Kelly – put the hosts in front.

The Crows largely dominated the second and third quarters, but Brisbane's defence held up late, sealing a famous finals win bookended by both a strong start and finish.

Learn More 01:22

Keeping up with Jones

Eloise Jones' first major was a simple goalsquare conversion from a free kick, but her second brought the house down. The Crows desperately needed some inspiration after being bullied early, and Jones made the most of a turnover at half-forward, speeding away and booting for goal right on the 50m mark. The expertly directed kick rolled through, and suddenly it was game on. She finished with a career-high four goals, proving an unstoppable forward-line force.

Learn More 00:47

Luck of the Irish

Irishwoman Orla O'Dwyer produced an early contender for goal of the finals in the first quarter, when she collected the ball on the boundary about 30m out, wheeled onto her left and kicked for home. The goal umpire barely moved, and the parochial Crows crowd fell silent. A play reminiscent of a piece of Eddie Betts brilliance, O'Dwyer would be within her rights to claim the Norwood patch of turf as 'Orla's pocket'. At the end of the second term, it was the Crows' own Irishwoman, Niamh Kelly, matching it with an equally exciting moment. As the seconds ticked down to half-time, the speedy Kelly found space in the forward 50 and finished with class, scoring right as the main-break siren sounded.

Learn More 00:41

Up next

The Lions have the week off before hosting a huge preliminary final. Adelaide will host the winner of the Gold Coast-Sydney elimination final.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Smith salutes after swift goal opens show Taylor Smith gives the Lions the early momentum with this crafty major

00:41 Orla's outstanding strike adds more hype Brisbane appears to be up for the fight with this stunning goal from Orla O'Dwyer extending the lead

00:47 Jones' joyous double gets Crows out of trouble Eloise Jones unleashes a mammoth effort and follows up her work with another crucial major moments later to swing the momentum

00:55 Kelly's killer snap on the buzzer raises roof Niamh Kelly somehow manages to find the big sticks with time expiring to give Adelaide a huge boost heading into the main break

00:30 Lions rally through Ally to set up grandstand finish Sophie Conway pops the perfect kick in the path of Ally Anderson to give Brisbane a huge goal in the final term

03:42 Last two mins: Crows denied after late shot falls short Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Brisbane in the 2023 qualifying final

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane The Crows and Lions clash in the first qualifying final of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:22 O'Dwyer inspires with priceless performance Orla O'Dwyer steps up when her side needs her most with two crucial goals and a handful of tackles

ADELAIDE 1.0 4.0 5.3 5.7 (37)

BRISBANE 2.3 3.3 5.3 6.3 (39)

GOALS

Adelaide: Jones 4, Kelly

Brisbane: O'Dwyer 2, Davidson 2, Smith, Anderson

BEST

Adelaide: Jones, Marinoff, Hatchard, Randall, Biddell

Brisbane: O'Dwyer, Anderson, Hodder, Dawes, Davidson, Ellenger

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Brisbane: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 4,209 at Norwood Oval