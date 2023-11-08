Danielle Ponter and Ebony Marinoff celebrate a goal during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST season of AFLW Fantasy is in the books and at this time of the year, coaches celebrate their success and reflect on what they've learned to improve next season.

Using three trades wisely each week and building teams based on the performing players is key to succeeding in Fantasy. The 10-week season meant that some old-school Fantasy thinking had to evolve … including which positions were more important to spend money in.

Gemma reflects on picking a gun midfield and being thrifty in defence as the right strategy, which was backed up by Briony Chamberlayne, the winner of AFLW Fantasy in 2023.

The inaugural champion is the lucky coach who will drive around in a Toyota Corolla Cross valued at up to $49,000 for her efforts. Briony joined the podcast to discuss her triumphant season.

As the episode is reflective, the top players are discussed with Angelique Stannett the top defender, Ebony Marinoff just defeating Jasmine Garner as the best midfielder, Breann Moody the top ruck and Laura Gardiner the highest-scoring forward-eligible Fantasy player for the year.

Laura Gardiner in action during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at Henson Park in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The best starting picks – including the top rookie-priced players – are highlighted as Port Adelaide's first-year ruck Matilda Scholz became of the most important selections this season.

More than 30,000 coaches enjoyed the first season of the official AFLW Fantasy game and we look forward to the game building into a bigger and better experience for everyone in 2024.

Episode guide

2:00 - Warnie and Gemma share their results from round 10.

3:20 - Daisy D'Arcy gets a pat on the back from Gemma for her 83.

4:15 - Warnie brought in Kiara Bowers for her 142 in the Grand Final round.

6:15 - Back-to-back tons for Ella Roberts was a win for those still holding the teenager.

9:00 - Briony joins Warnie to chat about winning AFLW Fantasy!

13:10 - What was Briony's starting team structure?

14:55 - How Briony combined her love of AFL Fantasy and AFLW to dominate the season.

17:30 - Agressive trading over the shorter season saw ReGreta join the top 10 midway through the season.

20:00 - Who are the first players Briony will take in her Corolla?

23:45 - Gemma says that Laura Gardiner and Matilda Scholz were must-starts.

30:50 - Who was the Fantasy MVP out of Ebony Marinoff and Jasmine Garner?

34:30 - The top forwards for the season are discussed.

37:25 - AFLW Fantasy players share their learnings from this year.

41:00 - What to look forward to in the AFLW finals.