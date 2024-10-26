All the action from Saturday's week nine AFLW matches

Follow it LIVE: Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle from 2.05pm AEDT. Picture: AFL Media

NEARLY every match of week nine has finals implications, and Saturday's four matches feature eight teams with plenty to play for.

Walyalup will be looking to shore up its spot in the finals series when it meets Greater Western Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

The Dockers enter the round in sixth place on the ladder, but with plenty of sides nipping at their heels, every win counts.

GIANTS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

The Giants have not tasted victory since week one, and will be looking to get another win on the board before the season ends.

Yartapuulti is on the verge of qualifying for its first AFLW finals campaign, spearheaded by a list brimming with young talent.

From ruck Matilda Scholz to midfielders Shineah Goody and Piper Window, Yartapuulti's young guns are playing with fun and flair.

SUNS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Off the back of theiir first win of the year last week, the Suns will be looking to add another four points to their tally but they face a tough challenge against the Power, who are on a four-game winning streak.

Fresh off a shock win over reigning premier Brisbane last week, Geelong will be fighting to keep its slim finals hopes alive when it meets Waalitj Marawar on Saturday afternoon.

The Cats have excelled against top opponents this year but struggled against lower-placed sides, so it will be interesting to see how they fare against the mid-table Eagles.

EAGLES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Cats' forward line has started firing in recent weeks, with Aishling Moloney finding some form.

Waalitj Marawar's star duo of Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis will be crucial if the Eagles are to win.

On Saturday evening, all attention turns to the Top End, where Essendon and Richmond will play out the first AFLW Dreamtime match in Darwin.

The sides have been in the Northern Territory since Thursday, visiting local footy clubs and acclimatising to the heat

BOMBERS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Tigers are on the cusp of qualifying for finals, and a win over the Bombers would just about lock them in.

But the Dons are also pushing for a finals berth and won't go down without a fight.