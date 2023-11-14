Adelaide has the most inclusions in the AFLW All-Australian squad with six

L-R: Bonnie Toogood, Laura Gardiner, Georgie Prespakis, Ebony Marinoff. Pictures: AFL Photos

MINOR premier Adelaide dominates the 2023 AFLW All-Australian squad, with six players recognised, while 18 players have been named for the first time.

Ebony Marinoff has been named in the squad for the eighth time, included in every season to date, while fellow previous All-Australians Anne Hatchard and Chelsea Biddell have also been recognised.

A trio of Crows – Caitlin Gould, Danielle Ponter and Niamh Kelly – have all been named for the first time.

After having no inclusions in the squad last season, Sydney has three nominations - Ally Morphett, Laura Gardiner and Chloe Molloy - in 2023, while Emily Bates, and Abbey Dowrick and Gemma Houghton, have become the first squad members in Hawthorn and Port Adelaide's history.

All 18 clubs are represented in the squad. Sixteen players from last season's 42-person squad have been named this year.

North Melbourne star Emma Kearney has also been named for an eighth-straight AA squad.

Emma Kearney in action during the AFLW R7 match between North Melbourne and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Arden Street Oval on October 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The midfield options are aplenty with Gardiner, Dowrick, Bates, Marinoff, and Hatchard joined by Kangaroos pair Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell, as well as Tiger Monique Conti, Lion Ally Anderson, Bomber Maddy Prespakis and Saint Jaimee Lambert.

Fremantle's Emma O'Driscoll, who led the competition for intercepts this season, and young ruck Mim Strom have both earned their first squad nominations, as has Greater Western Sydney best and fairest winner Zarlie Goldsworthy, Melbourne premiership defender Tahlia Gillard, underrated North Melbourne defender Jasmine Ferguson, and former No.1 draft pick Nina Morrison.

Morrison's fellow Cat Georgie Prespakis has also been included for a second consecutive season, but partner-in-crime Amy McDonald has missed out on selection.

Some other notable absences are Geelong key defender Claudia Gunjaca, Carlton pair Abbie McKay and Breann Moody, and Sydney spearhead Rebecca Privitelli.

After Gold Coast's best AFLW season to date Charlie Rowbottom, Claudia Whitfort and Daisy D'Arcy's seasons have all been recognised.

Charlie Rowbottom runs away from Bri Davey during Gold Coast's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A trio of rebounding defenders have been named, Eilish Sheerin included for the second time in as many seasons, Natalie Grider is in contention for a third consecutive AA guernsey, and young Giant Tarni Evans has been recognised for the first time in her career.

AFLW leading goalkickers Kate Hore and Eden Zanker, Brisbane's Dakota Davidson and Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood will all be seeking a place in the All-Australian forward line.

Eden Zanker celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields on October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions winger Sophie Conway is vying for her first team selection, after being named in the squad for the third time, as will Demons vice-captain Tyla Hanks who has been named in the squad for the second time.

Ellie Blackburn has been included for the eighth time, as the Western Bulldogs' sole representative after a frustrating season that saw the side finish at the bottom of the ladder.

Young gun Keeley Sherar is Carlton's only nominee, Brianna Davey is Collingwood's representative, while West Coast best and fairest winner Charlie Thomas has also been named.

The final team of 21 will be named at the W Awards on Monday November 27, selected by the All-Australian panel of Nicole Livingstone, Andrew Dillon, Laura Kane, Jason Bennett, Kelli Underwood, Sarah Black, Katie Loynes, Narelle Smith and Megan Waters.

2023 AFLW All-Australian squad: Abbey Dowrick, Ally Anderson, Ally Morphett, Anne Hatchard, Ash Riddell, Bonnie Toogood, Brianna Davey, Caitlin Gould, Charlie Rowbottom, Charlotte Thomas, Chelsea Biddell, Chloe Molloy, Claudia Whitfort, Daisy D'Arcy, Dakota Davidson, Danielle Ponter, Ebony Marinoff, Eden Zanker, Eilish Sheerin, Ellie Blackburn, Emily Bates, Emma Kearney, Emma O'Driscoll, Gemma Houghton, Georgie Prespakis, Jaimee Lambert, Jasmine Ferguson, Kate Hore, Keeley Sherar, Laura Gardiner, Madison Prespakis, Mim Strom, Monique Conti, Natalie Grider, Niamh Kelly, Nina Morrison, Sophie Conway, Tahlia Gillard, Tarni Evans, Tyla Hanks, Zarlie Goldsworthy