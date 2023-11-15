Geelong fans will be able to head to Ikon Park

Georgie Prespakis celebrates kicking a goal during the elimination final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadiumon November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CATS fans wanting to cheer on their team in Sunday's semi-final against Melbourne will be able to head to Ikon Park on free buses from Geelong as part of the 'Cats Convoy'.

Buses will depart from Cotton On head office and Geelong Racecourse at 12.45pm AEDT ahead of the match at 3.05pm.

Free parking will be available at each location.

Once at the game, fans will be able to sit will fellow Cats supporters in designated Geelong fan bays.

Buses returning to Geelong will leave Ikon Park after the game at 5pm.

Register for a seat on the bus here.