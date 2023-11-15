Jess Allan in action during Adelaide's qualifying final against Brisbane on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will be aiming to play the role of spoilsport in its semi-final clash with Sydney, according to ruck Jess Allan.

The Crows will be coming up against a Swans side riding high on the back of not only their first AFLW finals series, but their inaugural finals victory.

"It's a common saying, but the Swans coming into this have nothing to lose coming up against us. It's finals footy, and the biggest thing is you never know what's going to happen," Allan told Credit to the Girls podcast.

"I'm really looking forward to the game, it's been pretty cool to see how Sydney have risen, especially after a winless season last year to making finals this year. I think they've done really well in their recruiting and club culture.

"[The Swans being] a New South Wales side, and I've come from Canberra and played for the Giants for a bit, I've got a fair few friendly faces in the team. I'm actually really looking forward to the contest.

"Hopefully we do spoil the party a little bit for them, but I think it'll shape up to be a really good game on the weekend."

Adelaide lost its qualifying final match to Brisbane last weekend by just two points, forfeiting its Grand Final hosting rights in the process.

"If you look at the stats, they all say we should have won. I guess stats can be shaped how you want to see it, unfortunately we just didn't get it done on the day," Allan said.

"That's finals footy, I guess. I think we all walked off pretty shattered, but it was (only) a two-point loss, and we always have a tight contest against Brisbane.

"We can't get too down on ourselves and just look forward to next week, that was our mentality. I know for me, especially through the midfield, I think we had one of our better games, so we just have to build on that for next week."

EPISODE GUIDE

0:30: Put footy on hold to join the Army

1:30: Excited to return back to Adelaide and playing full-time again

2:25: Noticeable increase in the standard of the game

3:25: Reunited to play alongside her sister Sarah this year

4:35: Working alongside the Adelaide midfield

6.00: Recapping the loss to Brisbane on the weekend

6:50: Historical match ups against the Lions

7:50: Rankings of the seedings changing since the QF loss

8:45: Life growing up in the Allan household

9:55: Juggling her elite football career and her career in the defence force

12:15: Taking on Sydney this weekend