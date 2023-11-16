The teams are in for this weekend's AFLW semi-finals

Jess Waterhouse, Georgia Campbell and Bec Privitelli. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has dropped defender Najwa Allen ahead of its must-win semi-final against Sydney on Saturday night.

Allen, who returned last week for the Crows’ qualifying final after serving a mammoth three-game suspension for rough conduct, has been omitted in favour of small forward Jess Waterhouse.

The Swans have named Montana Beruldsen to replace forward Bec Privitelli, who has been ruled out of the remainder of Sydney’s finals campaign due to a foot injury sustained in last week’s elimination final.

Melbourne has omitted ruck Georgia Campbell ahead of its do-or-die semi-final against Geelong on Sunday, with Eliza West, Rhi Watt, Charlotte Wilson and Sammy .Johnson added to the Demons’ extended bench.

The Cats will be without Chloe Scheer, who suffered a collarbone injury in Sunday’s elimination final against Essendon, with Gabbi Featherston, Brooke Plummer, Kate Darby and Anna-Rose Kennedy named on the Cats’ extended bench.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Adelaide v Sydney at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: J.Waterhouse

Out: N.Allen (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: M.Beruldsen

Out: R.Privitelli (foot)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Melbourne v Geelong at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: E.West, R.Watt, C.Wilson, S.Johnson

Out: G.Campbell (omitted)

Milestone: Olivia Purcell (50 games), Mick Stinear (75 games coached)



GEELONG

In: A.Kennedy, G.Featherston, B.Plummer, K.Darby

Out: C.Scheer (collarbone)