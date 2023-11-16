Four-time club best-and-fairest Alyce Parker is weighing up departing the Giants during the upcoming trade period

Alyce Parker celebrates a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's AFLW superstar Alyce Parker is weighing up significant rival interest, as the Giants fight to retain their four-time best and fairest winning midfielder.

AFL.com.au understands Parker has garnered serious levels of interest from Essendon, Richmond, Geelong and Carlton and is currently considering rival offers, though the Blues have already been informed she will not be heading to Ikon Park.

The Giants have also met with Parker recently in an attempt to retain the supremely talented 23-year-old, having tabled her a long-term contract offer earlier this season that is still yet to be signed.

It's understood that despite the flurry of rival interest, Parker is yet to decide on her future.

Parker, who has established herself as one of the League's best inside midfielders, is a dual AFLW All-Australian and claimed four Gabrielle Trainor Medals as the club's best and fairest in her first five seasons.

Parker finished second in Tuesday night's most recent best and fairest count – which was won by fellow talented youngster Zarlie Goldsworthy – despite missing the final three games of the season with an ankle injury that required surgery.

She had been averaging 25.1 disposals and 5.6 tackles this year, before suffering her injury.

The Giants are looking to reinvigorate a list that went 2-8 this season and have already been linked with moves for Gold Coast forward Giselle Davies and delisted Port Adelaide midfielder Jacqui Yorston.