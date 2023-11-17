The Western Bulldogs could welcome two new faces to the kennel, but could lose two as well

(L-R): Ally Morphett, Gabby Newton, Zimmie Farquharson and Katie Lynch. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are the frontrunners in a potentially blockbuster AFLW deal for Sydney's star ruck Ally Morphett, who is considering her future after a breakout year for the Swans.

It's understood Morphett has met with the Bulldogs and a number of other clubs, including Collingwood and Essendon, and is currently weighing up the prospect of accepting a lucrative five-year offer to move to the Whitten Oval.

Morphett has been in crunch talks with Sydney over the last fortnight after the club became aware of the Dogs' interest, though it's understood she still remains undecided on her future.

In a statement provided to AFL.com.au on Friday, the club said: "The Sydney Swans have a policy of not commenting on contracts and we are comfortable with where conversations are at."

Any trade for Morphett would likely need to involve the Bulldogs' No.1 pick, given her standing as one of the League's best young players, while it would also precede what is set to be a busy Trade Period for the club after its dismal 1-9 campaign.

The Dogs' former No.1 pick Gabby Newton has significant interest from Fremantle and is tossing up a move, while 2022 All-Australian defender Katie Lynch is also expected to explore rival offers.

But the Bulldogs – who parted ways with coach Nathan Burke earlier this week – will look to become active themselves to ensure a quick rebound next season and have identified Morphett as their primary target.

The 19-year-old was recently named in the AFLW's All-Australian squad for the first time, while she had also been among the lead contenders for the Rising Star award before injuring her wrist in a blow that ruled her out of its ongoing finals campaign.

Morphett – who was averaging 17.9 disposals, 29.3 hitouts and 5.1 clearances per game before her injury – has played just 23 games in the AFLW, including seven for the Giants and 16 for the Swans.

The Bulldogs are hoping to complement the potential arrival of Morphett with the signing of exciting Brisbane forward Zimmie Farquharson, who sat out the most recent AFLW season having been moved to the inactive list at the Lions.