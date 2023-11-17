The teams are in for Sunday's semi-final between Melbourne and Geelong

Eliza West, Kate Darby and Gabbi Featherston. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has recalled midfielder Eliza West for its do-or-die semi-final against Geelong on Sunday afternoon.

West was dropped for the first match of her career last week, and her tenacity around the ball could prove to be important as the Demons fight to defend their premiership against the Cats.

Young ruck Georgia Campbell makes way.

Kate Darby will return to Geelong's side after serving a one-match suspension, with Gabbi Featherston joining her in the Cats' 21.

Darby's height and forward nous will be important in the absence of spearhead Chloe Scheer, who injured her collarbone in last week's elimination final win.

Mel Bragg has been omitted.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Melbourne v Geelong at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: E.West

Out: G.Campbell (omitted)

Milestone: Olivia Purcell (50 games), Mick Stinear (75 games coached)



GEELONG

In: K.Darby, G.Featherston

Out: C.Scheer (collarbone), M.Bragg (omitted)