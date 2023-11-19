Geelong secured an upset five-point win over reigning premier Melbourne in the semi-final

Amy McDonald celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Melbourne and Geelong at Ikon Park on November 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG held off a huge final-term Melbourne surge to win an epic semi-final by five points at Ikon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The game looked all but over at three-quarter time with the Cats holding a 30-point advantage, but the Demons roared to life in the final term, booting three goals in as many minutes to kickstart a huge fightback.

Ultimately, they fell less than a kick short with the Cats holding on in the dying stages to secure the 7.8 (50) to 6.9 (45) win.

DEMONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong controlled the tempo from the start, with Amy McDonald's two opening quarter goals putting the Demons under pressure early.

The Cats' dominance continued in the second and third terms, with the Demons' first goal - and only goal for the opening three quarters - courtesy of a Maddi Gay-goal after the half-time siren.

More to come