The schedule for the third week of the 2023 NAB AFLW finals series has been locked in

Jasmine Ferguson tackles Chelsea Randall during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will host Adelaide in a Sunday blockbuster, while Brisbane plays Geelong for a Grand Final spot on Saturday night.

After a week off, the Kangaroos welcome the Crows to Ikon Park at 3.05pm AEDT on Sunday.

The Crows rebounded from their qualifying final loss to the Lions with a strong win over Sydney on Saturday night.

Adelaide will be aiming to reach a fifth AFLW Grand Final, while North is eyeing its first.

The Lions will host Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena at 6.45pm AEST (7.45pm AEDT) on Saturday after the Cats upset Melbourne.

Brisbane has played in four Grand Finals previously, with the Lions last season's runners-up.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

First Preliminary Final

Brisbane v Geelong, 6.45pm local (7.45pm AEDT), Brighton Homes Arena

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Second Preliminary Final

North Melbourne v Adelaide, 3.05pm AEDT, Ikon Park