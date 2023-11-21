Ruby Schleicher and Jess Hosking serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Nathan Burke during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Whitten Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SERIES of coach departures across AFLW is reflective of the League's increasing professionalism as it evolves from part-time to cut-throat, according to Collingwood's Ruby Schleicher and Richmond's Jess Hosking.

West Coast (Michael Prior), Collingwood (Steve Symonds), Hawthorn (Bec Goodard) and the Western Bulldogs (Nathan Burke) have all parted ways with their coaches since the home and away season ended.

Speaking on this week's episode of Tagged, Schleicher said gaps in professionalism were now coming with consequences as AFLW approaches its eighth season.

The Magpies gun said the much-loved Burke proved an example of how quickly fortunes could turn following a drop in dedication.

The Bulldogs mentor was forced to pack his bags after a 1-9 campaign in 2023.

"'Burkey', if you had asked (would he be sacked) a year ago with where the Doggies were at, it would've surprised everyone," Schleicher said.

"(But) the League is getting to a place where you are going to get left behind.

"Insider goss is that the Doggies are a really connected team … at the AFLW awards, they're the team that gets in trouble for being a bit too rowdy.

"But in turn, sometimes you can lean too far that way, and not enough in the way of, 'Right, we need to switch on now'.

"You've got your Ellie Blackburn and your 'Lamby' (Kirsty Lamb) … but you need the rest of your list to lift."

Ellie Blackburn in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hosking, filling in as co-host for twin sister Sarah, said commitment was proving the difference between the strong and struggling.

"If you've got people on the borderline and they're not too sure that they want to give everything, now we're seeing one percenters are making the difference between the good teams and ones that are struggling," she said.

Jess added that the head coach role at Hawthorn made vacant by Bec Goddard looked almost certain to be filled by Daniel Harford, who helmed Carlton from 2019-22.

"I can almost guarantee – I reckon he's got that job," she said.

