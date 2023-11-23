Sarah Black looks at every possible scenario for the AFLW Grand Final, depending on this weekend's results

North Melbourne fans are seen during their qualifying final against Melbourne on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHERE will the AFLW Grand Final be played?

It all comes down to the seedings, which were finalised after the qualifying finals.

The double upsets of both Brisbane and North Melbourne defeating their previously higher-ranked opponents meant the Roos became the new No.1 seed, having finished above the Lions after the home and away season.

Adelaide sat at the third seed, with the now-eliminated Melbourne at four.

Geelong has now taken the Demons' place as the fourth seed, but as the bottom-ranked side still in contention for the Grand Final, will not host regardless of its opponent.

A North Melbourne win over Adelaide will guarantee a Grand Final at Ikon Park, the first in Victoria since 2018.

Brisbane is a 50-50 chance of hosting, if it defeats Geelong, while Adelaide will need to beat North Melbourne and hope the Cats upset the Lions if the Crows are any chance of playing at Norwood Oval.

Ikon Park (Vic) will host if the combinations are:

North Melbourne v Brisbane

North Melbourne v Geelong

Brighton Homes Arena (Qld):

Brisbane v Adelaide

Norwood Oval (SA):