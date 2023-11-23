The teams are in for this weekend's preliminary finals

Chloe Scheer, Najwa Allen and Anna-Rose Kennedy. Pictures: AFL Photos and Geelong FC

CHLOE Scheer has overcome a collarbone injury in time for Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on Saturday, with the Cats also handing a debut to Irish import Anna-Rose Kennedy.

Scheer missed last week's upset semi-final win against Melbourne after sustaining a hairline fracture in the elimination final.

She joins the untried Kennedy in Geelong's starting 21, with Zali Friswell out due to injury and Gabbi Featherston dropped.

The Lions have named an unchanged line-up.

Learn More 24:47

After dropping Najwa Allen ahead of its semi-final, Adelaide has added the defender to its extended squad for Sunday's prelim against North Melbourne.

Given the Kangaroos' abundance of tall forwards, a recall for Allen is possible but won't be confirmed until Friday evening.

The Crows have also added Deni Varnhagen and Brooke Tonon to its extended squad.

The Roos are unchanged apart from the additions of Liz McGrath, Ruby Tripodi and Lucy Burke to its 24-player squad.

Learn More 31:24

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: None

Milestone: Dakota Davidson - 50 games

GEELONG

In: C.Scheer, A.Kennedy

Out: Z.Friswell (Injured), G.Featherston (Omitted)

Debut: Anna-Rose Kennedy

Milestone: Becky Webster - 50 games

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.McGrath, R.Tripodi, L.Burke

Out: None

Milestone: Tahlia Randall - 75 games

ADELAIDE

In: N.Allen, D.Varnhagen, B.Tonon

Out: None