CHLOE Scheer has overcome a collarbone injury in time for Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on Saturday, with the Cats also handing a debut to Irish import Anna-Rose Kennedy.
Scheer missed last week's upset semi-final win against Melbourne after sustaining a hairline fracture in the elimination final.
She joins the untried Kennedy in Geelong's starting 21, with Zali Friswell out due to injury and Gabbi Featherston dropped.
The Lions have named an unchanged line-up.
After dropping Najwa Allen ahead of its semi-final, Adelaide has added the defender to its extended squad for Sunday's prelim against North Melbourne.
Given the Kangaroos' abundance of tall forwards, a recall for Allen is possible but won't be confirmed until Friday evening.
The Crows have also added Deni Varnhagen and Brooke Tonon to its extended squad.
The Roos are unchanged apart from the additions of Liz McGrath, Ruby Tripodi and Lucy Burke to its 24-player squad.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: None
Milestone: Dakota Davidson - 50 games
GEELONG
In: C.Scheer, A.Kennedy
Out: Z.Friswell (Injured), G.Featherston (Omitted)
Debut: Anna-Rose Kennedy
Milestone: Becky Webster - 50 games
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.McGrath, R.Tripodi, L.Burke
Out: None
Milestone: Tahlia Randall - 75 games
ADELAIDE
In: N.Allen, D.Varnhagen, B.Tonon
Out: None