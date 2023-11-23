Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff during the round five AFLW match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Wigan Oval, September 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, AFLW experts Sarah Black, Lucy Watkin and Gemma Bastiani take a look at the hotly anticipated AFLW preliminary finals.

With plenty on the line - including who will host the Grand Final, the trio preview the key match-ups and explore where each game could be won and lost.

>> START LISTENING NOW

Can Geelong back up after its impressive semi-final victory?

Can the Crows stop the Roos?

Who wins? Hatchard and Marinoff v Garner and Riddell

What to expect from Monday's W Awards

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.