Check out all the glitz and glamour from the W Awards Coral Carpet from 6pm AEDT

St Kilda players are seen during the 2023 W Awards at Crown Palladium on November 27, 2023. Photos: AFL Photos

IT'S THE AFLW's night of nights, but before the W Awards kicks off, the competition's best and brightest will take a turn down the Coral Carpet.

Check out all the glitz and glamour in our photo gallery below.