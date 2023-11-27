Zarlie Goldsworthy has won the 2023 Rising Star award by just one vote

Zarlie Goldsworthy poses for a photo after winning the NAB Rising Star Award during the 2023 W Awards at Crown Palladium on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney teenager Zarlie Goldsworthy has been named the NAB AFLW Rising Star for 2023, edging out Swan Ally Morphett by a solitary vote.

Goldsworthy cleaned up at the Giants' club awards night earlier this month and has now taken out the competition's best young player award thanks to a standout season both in attack and through the midfield.

It was a close-run race for the award, with Sydney ruck Morphett landing in second place by just one vote after a hand injury in round seven cruelled her season.

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during GWS' clash with West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Across her seven games, Morphett averaged 17.9 disposals, 29.3 hitouts and 5.1 clearances to earn a maiden All-Australian squad inclusion.

Rounding out the top five was West Coast prodigy Ella Roberts, Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz and Hawks co-vice-captain Jasmine Fleming, who finished third in last season's count.

The Rising Star is decided by a panel of nine judges who give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis. Goldsworthy and Morphett were in the top two of each panel member's votes, with Goldsworthy getting five votes from five judges and Morphett getting five from four judges.

The panel for this season consisted of Nicole Livingstone (chair), Andrew Dillon, Laura Kane, Sarah Black, Kelli Underwood, Jason Bennett, Megan Waters, Katie Loynes and Narelle Smith.

FULL VOTES The official voting for the 2023 AFLW Rising Star

With 13 goals, Goldsworthy was the Giants' leading goalkicker this season, while also averaging 18.3 disposals, 6.6 tackles, and 257.7 metres gained to announce herself on the big stage.

Goldsworthy earned a Rising Star nomination in round two where, although her side fell to Melbourne, she gathered 18 disposals and laid six tackles. But it was only the beginning of a strong season, which also saw her named in the All-Australian squad for the first time.

Her round eight performance against Carlton proved her ability as a match-winner; she kicked five goals from 24 disposals while also laying 12 tackles and taking seven marks in her side's dramatic two-point win.

NAB AFLW Rising Star, 2023

Zarlie Goldsworthy (Greater Western Sydney) – 41

Ally Morphett (Sydney) – 40

Ella Roberts (West Coast) – 23

Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide) – 13

Jasmine Fleming (Hawthorn) – 7

Nicole Livingstone (Chair)

5 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

4 - Ally Morphett

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Keeley Skepper

1 - Sofia Hurley

Sarah Black

5 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

4 - Ally Morphett

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Matilda Scholz

1 - Steph Wales

Jason Bennett

5 - Ally Morphett

4 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Jasmine Fleming

1 - Steph Wales

Andrew Dillon

5 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

4 - Ally Morphett

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Jasmine Fleming

1 - Matilda Scholz

Katie Loynes

5 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

4 - Ally Morphett

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Matilda Scholz

1 - Keeley Skepper

Laura Kane

5 - Ally Morphett

4 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Jasmine Fleming

1 - Steph Wales

Narelle Smith

5 - Ally Morphett

4 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

3 - Matilda Scholz

2 - Ella Roberts

1 - Keeley Skepper

Kelli Underwood

5 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

4 - Ally Morphett

3 - Ella Roberts

2 - Matilda Scholz

1 - Sofia Hurley

Megan Waters

5 - Ally Morphett

4 - Zarlie Goldsworthy

3 - Matilda Scholz

2 - Steph Wales

1 - Jasmine Fleming