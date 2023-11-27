Courtney Hodder has taken out the 2023 Toyota Mark of the Year award, while Caitlin Grieser has won the rebel Goal of the Year

Kate Hore presents Caitlin Greiser with the 2023 rebel AFLW Goal of the Year award on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COURTNEY Hodder's stunning round seven mark has taken out the 2023 Toyota Mark of the Year award, while Caitlin Greiser's physics-defying round 10 goal has been awarded the Rebel Goal of the Year.

Hodder, whose screamer didn't initially win the round's fan vote, has become the first player in AFLW history to complete the set, after winning the best goal in 2021.

Late in that round seven game against cross-town rival Gold Coast, Hodder sprinted back toward the pocket, thinking she had clear space to gather the footy and run in to an easy goal, but instead had to leap over teammate Dakota Davidson and opponent Bess Keaney.

Since the feat, it has been compared to efforts from Johnathon Brown back in Brisbane's successful early-2000s era.

To snag the victory, Hodder beat out last season's winner in Geelong's Chloe Scheer, and young Bulldog Rylie Wilcox.

Meanwhile Greiser's submission for the rebel Goal of the Year award came as late as possible, with less than a minute remaining in her season.

Running out of space, jammed up against the behind line, the Tiger got boot to ball, expertly bending it through from the tightest of angles to help her side to its highest ever score and biggest ever win.

Greiser's efforts were deemed impressive enough to win over Danielle Ponter's 70m bomb from the centre circle in round two, ironically against Greiser's Tigers, as well as fellow Crow Niamh Kelly's running effort in round seven.