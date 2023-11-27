Emma Kearney has been named in the AFLW All-Australian team for the eighth time in as many seasons, while 11 players have made their first All-Aus team

(L-R): Eilish Sheerin, Emma O'Driscoll, Niamh Kelly, Ally Morphett and Emma Kearney. Pictures: AFL Photos

EMMA Kearney has been named All Australian for a record eighth time across the AFLW's eight seasons, earning rights as arguably the most consistent player in the competition's history.

The North Melbourne captain has led her side's surge to a maiden Grand Final as a rebounding defender, recording the fourth-most intercepts across the AFLW in the process. No other player has been named in every AFLW All Australian team to date.

Eleven of the selected 21 are first-time All Australian selections, seven of whom had never even been named in previous squads.

Two of those are key defenders from the West. Fremantle's Emma O'Driscoll has been rewarded for a strong season leading the Dockers' backline, as has West Coast's Charlotte Thomas, who becomes the first Eagle named in any AFLW All Australian team after holding down her side's defence all year.

First time Melbourne captain Kate Hore's impressive season has been recognised, not only named All Australian for the third time, but appointed captain.

Hore, who was also the equal-AFLW leading goalkicker this year alongside fellow Demon and All Australian member Eden Zanker, kicked 20 goals through the home and away season, including a bag of five in round two.

Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood has been named her All Australian vice-captain at centre-half forward, making it into the team for the first time after squad inclusions in each of the 2022 seasons. Toogood's marking was a feature this year, with 65 across the home and away season, as her Bombers qualified for their first finals series.

Bonnie Toogood speaks to her Essendon teammates ahead of the elimination final against Geelong on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A trio of Lions have been added to the side, including last season's AFLW Best and Fairest winner Ally Anderson, named on the bench, while two first-timers in Sophie Conway and Dakota Davidson earn All Australian honours after reaching the squad twice and once in the past respectively.

Unsurprisingly minor premier Adelaide has the most selections, with duo Ebony Marinoff and Chelsea Biddell named for a second-straight season, while Danielle Ponter and Niamh Kelly have also been recognised for breakout performances this year.

After Sydney was comfortably the side that grew the most this year, three of its players have been rewarded. Co-captain Chloe Molloy has earned her third selection after her 14 goal, game breaking season, while big improvers Laura Gardiner and Ally Morphett have been named for the first time, the latter taking out the much-coveted ruck position after just seven games.

Ally Morphett is tackled by Courtney Hodder during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Damaging Kangaroos midfield pair Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell have been rewarded for the sixth and third time respectively, while perennial Richmond best and fairest winner Monique Conti is All-Australian for a fifth time.

Conti's teammate Eilish Sheerin has earned All-Australian honours for the second time in as many seasons in the competition, while Charlie Rowbottom's bullocking efforts through Gold Coast's midfield this year has seen her named on the bench.