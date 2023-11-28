Gemma Bastiani breaks down how your club fared during the 2023 AFLW best-and-fairest count

Jasmine Garner, Monique Conti, Anne Hatchard. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Mon Conti was crowned the AFLW's Best and Fairest player of the season on Monday evening, with her 23 votes a new record for the award.

Five different clubs polled 40 or more votes, with grand finalist North Melbourne earning the most with 47, led by star midfield pair Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner, while five clubs boasted eight different vote-getters across the evening.

So, how did your team poll?

Total votes: 43

Anne Hatchard - 13

Ebony Marinoff - 11

Niamh Kelly - 10

Caitlin Gould - 2

Chelsea Randall - 2

Madison Newman - 2

Teah Charlton - 2

Rachelle Martin - 1

Anne Hatchard led the Crows with 13 votes, taking her career tally to 68, while Ebony Marinoff wasn't too far behind with 11. Niamh Kelly, who across her first four AFLW seasons had been awarded just three AFLW best-and-fairest votes had her best year yet, coming in third with 10 thanks to a career-best – and All-Australian – season.

Total votes: 41

Ally Anderson - 14

Dakota Davidson - 7

Sophie Conway - 6

Belle Dawes - 4

Tahlia Hickie - 4

Cathy Svarc - 3

Courtney Hodder - 2

Orla O'Dwyer - 1

All-Australian trio Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson and Sophie Conway topped the Lions' vote-getters as they prepare for a fifth Grand Final on Sunday. The latter pair each earned the most votes of their careers, while last season's winner Anderson was rewarded for yet another strong season.

Brisbane's All-Australian players Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson and Sophie Conway during the 2023 AFLW Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 23

Breann Moody - 10

Keeley Skepper - 5

Darcy Vescio - 2

Gab Pound - 2

Keeley Sherar - 2

Mimi Hill - 1

Mua Laloiofi - 1

In a resurgent season for the Blues, it was two-time All-Australian ruck Breann Moody polling the most votes, albeit thanks to her work in a different role this year. Playing far more time in attack, Moody was awarded 10 votes from the umpires, including two best-on-ground performances.

Breann Moody and Stephanie Wales compete in a ruck contest during the match between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 23

Britt Bonnici - 12

Sabrina Frederick - 4

Brianna Davey - 3

Lauren Brazzale - 2

Aishling Sheridan - 1

Emily Smith - 1

Returning from an ACL injury, Britt Bonnici led the way for Collingwood this season. Her 12 votes came from four best-on-ground performances against Fremantle, St Kilda, Brisbane, and Carlton, while Sabrina Frederick polled her first votes since 2018.

Total votes: 38

Bonnie Toogood - 15

Maddy Prespakis - 10

Georgia Nanscawen - 9

Jacqui Vogt - 2

Brooke Brown - 1

Daria Bannister - 1

Star Essendon pair Bonnie Toogood and Maddy Prespakis were rewarded for strong seasons, leading the side to its first finals series and earning 15 and 10 votes, respectively. Meanwhile heart and soul player Georgia Nanscawen made her Bomber debut with a bang, recording the maximum three votes for her performance in the side's win over Hawthorn.

Georgia Nanscawen, Bonnie Toogood and Madison Prespakis celebrate a goal during the match between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 22

Aine Tighe - 7

Ange Stannett - 3

Gabby O'Sullivan - 3

Kiara Bowers - 3

Mim Strom - 3

Emma O'Driscoll - 2

Dana East - 1

Although not a season that saw Fremantle reach finals, the club had seven players recognised for their performances throughout the year. Star forward Aine Tighe's round three outing against Hawthorn was rewarded with the maximum votes, while reliable ruck Mim Strom recorded her first AFLW best-and-fairest votes in her fifth season.

Total votes: 45

Amy McDonald - 16

Georgie Prespakis - 14

Nina Morrison - 6

Chloe Scheer - 5

Aishling Moloney - 3

Kate Surman - 1

As part of Geelong's push to a preliminary final, star midfield trio Amy McDonald, Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison were recognised for their impact this season. McDonald's 16 votes was not only her best return of her career, it landed her in equal-second place across the competition as a whole.

Amy McDonald handballs during the elimination final between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on November 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Total votes: 39

Claudia Whitfort - 16

Charlie Rowbottom - 8

Jac Dupuy - 4

Niamh McLaughlin - 4

Jamie Stanton - 3

Darcie Davies - 2

Lucy Single - 1

Tara Bohanna - 1

Claudia Whitfort's breakout season in Gold Coast's midfield was rewarded, finishing equal-second in the count with 16 votes, beating out star teammate Charlie Rowbottom for club plaudits. The spread of votes for the club was also impressive, with eight different players recognised throughout the count.

Total votes: 14

Alyce Parker - 7

Zarlie Goldsworthy - 4

Alicia Eva - 2

Haneen Zreika - 1

Despite missing the last three games of the season, Alyce Parker led the Giants' vote-getters once again with seven. Rising Star winner Zarlie Goldsworthy continued her upward trajectory, earning the first votes of her career to date, including the maximum three votes for her five-goal performance against Carlton in round eight.

Zarlie Goldsworthy's speech was iconic!



Zarlie Goldsworthy's speech was iconic!#AFLWAwards pic.twitter.com/E01lKsjjYw — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 27, 2023

Total votes: 17

Emily Bates - 5

Tilly Lucas-Rodd - 4

Greta Bodey - 3

Kaitlyn Ashmore - 3

Tahlia Fellows - 2

Boom recruit Emily Bates led the way for Hawthorn this year with five votes, including a best-on-ground performance in her side's narrow loss to St Kilda in round six, while fellow former Lion Greta Bodey was rewarded with maximum votes for her four goals to beat Port Adelaide in round nine.

Total votes: 46

Kate Hore - 12

Tyla Hanks - 12

Eden Zanker - 6

Paxy Paxman - 6

Alyssa Bannan - 5

Eliza West - 2

Lauren Pearce - 2

Liv Purcell - 1

Captain and vice-captain Kate Hore and Tyla Hanks couldn't be split for the Demons, each finishing the night with 12 votes – career-best returns for both players. The duo were each awarded three best-on-ground votes across the evening, while first-time All-Australian Eden Zanker and Melbourne stalwart Paxy Paxman recorded six votes.

Kate Hore and Eden Zanker pose in their 2023 AFLW All Australian blazers during the W Awards at Crown Palladium on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 47

Ash Riddell - 16

Jasmine Garner - 14

Emma King - 6

Tahlia Randall - 6

Emma Kearney - 3

Jenna Bruton - 1

Tess Craven - 1

Across seven different players North Melbourne polled the most votes of the count with 47, including equal-second place for Ash Riddell. Her 16 votes were the second-most of her career behind her 17 in season six. Meanwhile expectant challenger Jasmine Garner finished with 14 votes, and although not enough to claim her first title, it was the highest return of her career.

Ash Riddell during North Melbourne's game against Brisbane in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 16

Abbey Dowrick - 3

Ash Saint - 3

Erin Phillips - 3

Matilda Scholz - 3

Julia Teakle - 2

Gemma Houghton - 1

Maria Moloney - 1

Although not polling huge numbers as a club, Port Adelaide had seven different players recognised for performances throughout the year. All-Australian squad member Abbey Dowrick landed three votes for her work against West Coast in round five, while Erin Phillips and Ash Saint each earned best-on-ground votes throughout the evening as well.

Total votes: 34

Monique Conti - 23

Grace Egan - 5

Emelia Yassir - 2

Katie Brennan - 2

Gabby Seymour - 1

Poppy Kelly - 1

The star of the night was winner Mon Conti who polled more votes than any player has before, including six best-on-ground performances, and votes in nine out of 10 games. Conti earned more than two thirds of Richmond's votes for the evening, with midfield partner Grace Egan earning the second most with five.

Total votes: 26

Jesse Wardlaw - 7

Georgia Patrikios - 5

Ashleigh Richards - 3

Jaimee Lambert - 3

Nat Exon - 3

Tyanna Smith - 3

Hannah Priest - 1

Simone Nalder - 1

Recruit Jesse Wardlaw is the Saint who caught the umpires' eye this season, leading the side with seven votes, including maximum votes for her three goals against the Western Bulldogs in round five, and two against her old side in St Kilda's upset round nine win.

Total votes: 35

Chloe Molloy - 16

Laura Gardiner - 7

Ally Morphett - 7

Cynthia Hamilton - 3

Rebecca Privitelli - 2

Sydney's three All-Australians unsurprisingly led the way for the club in the vote count. Co-captain Chloe Molloy finished with 16 votes, landing in equal-second across the evening, while ruck and midfielder Ally Morphett and Laura Gardiner earned seven votes each.

Laura Gardiner, Ally Morphett and Chloe Molloy pose in their 2023 AFLW All Australian blazers during the W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 15

Ella Roberts - 8

Emma Swanson - 6

Aisling McCarthy - 1

Young gun Ella Roberts landed the most votes for the Eagles with eight including two best-on-ground performances – one in round one where she won the Western Derby best on ground medal, and another in round 10 as the upstart Eagles challenged minor premier Adelaide.

Ella Roberts is tackled by Alana Barba during the practice match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Total votes: 14

Ellie Blackburn - 10

Celine Moody - 2

Isabelle Pritchard - 1

Rylie Wilcox - 1

Despite a tough season for the club both on-field and off it, Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn remained their best performer. Finishing the evening with 10 votes from a season that bore just one win, Blackburn was named best-on-ground for her round two outing against Hawthorn, and in the club's sole win over the Eagles in round nine.