Dakota Davidson looks on from the bench during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has its fingers crossed All-Australian forward Dakota Davidson will be available for Sunday's Grand Final, but is confident it has the personnel to overcome her absence if required.

Davidson crumpled to the turf in Saturday night's preliminary final win over Geelong clutching her knee, but in positive news has been cleared of serious damage and will be assessed later in the week.

She is an integral cog to the Lions' forward line, kicking 21 goals this season to sit alongside Sunday's opponent Tahlia Randall on the goalkicking list, trailing only Melbourne's Eden Zanker (23).

Davidson's fellow first-time All-Australian Sophie Conway said the key forward was doing all she could to be available for the decider.

"It's only Tuesday, so we've still got a fair while to go," Conway said.

"She's already been in here yesterday and today trying to make sure she's ready to go. She'll do everything she can to get herself right.

"She's a vibrant Energizer Bunny. She's phenomenal, not just on the field, but what she brings to us off the field. We love having her out there.

"At the end of the day, we've still got a lot of personnel within our group that if she doesn't get up there's people that can come in and fill that void."

Dynamic small forward Courtney Hodder re-iterated Conway's comments.

"It helps massively having a bigger body and bigger voice too," Hodder said.

"If she's not marking it, which she has been this year, it's definitely happy days for us small forwards and we can get to work.

"Fingers crossed, but if she's not there we've got other players that can come in, with confidence, that they will do great too."

Davidson has missed just one game this season, coincidentally the round four match against the Kangaroos after she copped a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.

On that blustery afternoon in Launceston, the Lions overcame a three-goal half-time deficit to win by two points against Darren Crocker's previously unbeaten team.

And just like Saturday night against the Cats, it was Shannon Campbell who proved hero with a goal late in the fourth quarter.

"The biggest thing about our group this year is we've been adaptable and versatile," Conway said.

"We've seen Shannon go forward, we saw her do it on the weekend.

"We're very flexible and that's a key part as to why we've done so well this year.

"Our group has been very open-minded to what the coaching staff has put in front of us."

Brisbane will do its main training session on Thursday afternoon before heading to Melbourne on Friday.